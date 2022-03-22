Drillers Release Details on 2022 Community Programs and Activities

The Tulsa Drillers are partnering with a number of local organizations this season on several important and fun activities at ONEOK Field. Some of the partnerships will highlight a few of the many individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make our community better, while others will provide unique opportunities for young fans. Lastly, some of the partnerships will bring much-needed funds to organizations that provide valuable resources to so many.

Below is a listing and explanation of all of these great and worthwhile activities.

Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays

The Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays program strives to serve the underprivileged. This program works to provide a night of entertainment to those in the Tulsa Community whose resources are limited.

"Experiencing an evening at the ballpark is something many of us take for granted, but for some, it's a rare and treasured outing," says Sara Delgado, Director of Brand and Corporate Social Responsibility for Williams. "The Williams' Make-a-Difference Wednesdays program gives young people the chance to be a kid and get outdoors and make memories to last a lifetime."

Select organizations can receive complimentary Wednesday night tickets and meal coupons. If your organization would like to help the Make-a-Difference program, click here.

McElroy Manufacturing Community Spotlight

The McElroy Manufacturing Community Spotlight is a unique opportunity for local, non-profit organizations to engage with the citizens of DrillVille at no cost. It also is a great way to educate communities, recruit volunteers, and share the resources that these nonprofits can provide to our community.

"McElroy Manufacturing is proud to partner with The Tulsa Drillers in their Community Spotlight program for the 2022 season," said McElroy Manufacturing Executive VP, Finance & Treasury Donna M. Dutton. "There are many worthwhile nonprofits in Tulsa. These organizations continually work to make a difference in the lives for many of our neighbors. We are excited to recognize and celebrate all of the work the nonprofits and their volunteers do to make Tulsa a better community for us all."

Ferguson KIA Field of Dreams

The Ferguson KIA Field of Dreams program is a once in a lifetime opportunity for future baseball and softball stars to share the field with the Drillers of today and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the future! This FREE package includes 20 tickets for the team, a team photo, an appearance on the ONEOK Field videoboard and the opportunity to be on the field for the National Anthem.

"Ferguson KIA is proud to launch our Field of Dreams partnership with the Drillers," said Stephen Hill General Sales Manager of Ferguson Superstore. "Youth sports can be a pivotal piece of shaping the future of Tulsa, and this program offers our kids the chance to watch those who play their sport on an elite level up close."

To nominate your youth team to participate in the free Ferguson KIA Field of Dreams program click here.

South Pointe Auto Group Hometown Hero

South Pointe Auto Group Hometown Hero is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Tulsans who have achieved outstanding accomplishments, both home and abroad. Past Heroes have included military veterans, teachers, first responders, essential workers and many others!

"South Pointe Auto Group is proud to sponsor the Tulsa Drillers Hometown Hero program," said Chris Cox, South Pointe Auto Group General Manager. "South Pointe supports the community, and honoring local heroes is a great way for us to show our appreciation to these outstanding individuals."

Whataburger Whata Team

Throughout the 2022 season, Whataburger will provide FREE tickets for youth baseball or softball teams to enjoy a game at ONEOK Field and to have a unique, on-field experience. One lucky member of the team will be able to go onto the field during a break in play and try to throw a strike to win their team $300 and free Whataburger in the Whataburger Whata Team Experience!

The People of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas Teacher of the Game

During the season, the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas (OERB) will honor a Teacher of the Month at selected Drillers' games. Each teacher will be brought onto the field and presented with a personal check for $5,000, while a $2,000 donation will be made to their school.

Also, if a Drillers player during the 2022 season "drills" the OERB "Hit it Here" sign, located beyond the ONEOK Field centerfield fence, the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas will donate $5,000 to a local school to benefit its Science & Math Department.

Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club Presented by TulsaKids Magazine

Family FUNday Sunday at ONEOK Field just got even better! Kids, ages 14 and under, who sign up for the Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club will receive FREE tickets on the Ferguson KIA Lawn for all seven 2022 Sunday day games, a birthday card from Hornsby and #SoMuchMore!

"We are excited to team up with Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club and to provide young fans with so many fun opportunities this season. We hope that you can join in on the fun," said Tulsa Kids Editor Betty Casey.

