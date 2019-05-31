Drillers Rally to Stun Travs

May 31, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR-A five-run lead going into the eighth innings was not enough as the Arkansas Travelers dropped a stunning decision to the Tulsa Drillers, 6-5, on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in front of a crowd of 6,327. Cody Thomas lined a grand slam to right field with one out in the ninth inning of Zac Grotz to give Tulsa their first lead of the night. It was the second game this week where the Travs did not hold a multiple-run lead in the final inning. With the loss, the Travs lead in the division drops to 6.5 games over the Drillers and the magic number for the first half title remains at 11.

Moments That Mattered

* Donnie Walton led off the game with a solo homer to right-center field.

* Jake Fraley blasted a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch with two out in the bottom of the seventh.

* Thomas' homer came with one out in the ninth. The previous three hitters had reached on a walk, line drive single and an infield single.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jake Fraley: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Darren McCaughan: 6 IP, 6 H, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* This was only the second loss of the season for the Travs when leading after eight innings.

* Fraley homered for the second straight game and fourth time in the last five.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with a 5:30 first pitch. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt (1-3, 3.00) gets the start against lefty Ben Holmes (0-0, 7.20). It is Faith and Family Night with a postgame concert from Colton Dixon. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

