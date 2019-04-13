Drillers Rained out in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Tulsa Drillers were rained out for the first time this season Saturday night in North Little Rock. Persistent rain Saturday afternoon, and the forecast for continued moisture throughout the evening, forced the postponement of Tulsa's scheduled meeting with the Arkansas Travelers.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 10 at Dickey Stephens Park. Game one has been scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

The rainout leaves the Drillers at 5-4 on the season, including a 1-1 record away from ONEOK Field.

Tulsa will now continue first road trip of 2019 on Sunday afternoon in North Little Rock.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Arkansas, Sunday, April 14 at 2:10 p.m. at Dickey Stephens Park. RHP Mitchell White (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

