Drillers Postponed Again in Midland

MIDLAND, TX - For the second straight night, weather kept the Tulsa Drillers from resuming their series in Midland, Texas on Wednesday. The rain and hail storm that postponed Tuesday's game was so strong, the field was deemed unplayable for the doubleheader that was scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

The two teams will try to make up one of the postponed games Thursday night as part of a doubleheader. Because it is scheduled to be the final first-half meeting in Midland between the two teams, the other game will now be played in Tulsa. It will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1 at ONEOK Field with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m. Each game is scheduled to consist of seven innings. Fans with tickets dated for the May 1 game will be admitted for both games of the doubleheader.

Tuesday's hail storm caused major damage to the tarp that was covering the infield at Security Bank Park, in addition to leaving large divots over much of the grass. Despite considerable efforts from the grounds crew, the field could not be made playable in time for Wednesday's doubleheader.

The two teams will now look to resume their current series Thursday night in Midland with game one of the doubleheader slated to start at 4:00 p.m.

