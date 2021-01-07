Drillers Offering World Champions Bobblehead Collection

January 7, 2021 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Today is National Bobblehead Day and the Tulsa Drillers are giving you the perfect opportunity to celebrate this fun holiday with the "Drillers World Champions Bobblehead Collection!" This one-of-a-kind series will honor the 13 former Drillers players who were 2020 World Champions with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with each player's bobblehead only available in limited-edition quantities of no more than 500 each.

The series of bobbleheads will be made available throughout the coming months with pitcher Dustin May being the first player offered. May, who pitched for the Drillers during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and uses the nickname "Code Red," appeared in ten postseason games for the Dodgers. He was credited with the win in the Dodgers Game 1 victory over the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, and he worked 1.2 scoreless relief innings in their critical Game 5 World Series win over Tampa Bay.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m. CST today, Thursday, January 7, fans can claim a May bobblehead by purchasing a special Field Reserved Flex Ticket Plan for only $30. The plan includes two tickets that can be used for any Drillers game at ONEOK Field during the 2021 regular season. The free May bobblehead is presented by Mountain Dew Code Red.

To purchase your special ticket plan and reserve your Dustin May limited-edition bobblehead, click HERE starting at 2:00 p.m. today (January 7).

Details on how you can obtain the other 12 players in the "Drillers World Champions Bobblehead Collection" will be released later. Those players will include:

Pedro BÃ¡ez

Matt Beaty

Cody Bellinger

Walker Buehler

Tony Gonsolin

Victor GonzÃ¡lez

Kiké Hernandez

Clayton Kershaw

Edwin RÃ­os

Corey Seager

Will Smith

Julio UrÃ­as

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 7, 2021

Drillers Offering World Champions Bobblehead Collection - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.