Drillers Knock Four Homers to Take Series Finale on Wednesday

June 20, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





TULSA, Ok. - The Tulsa Drillers connected on four home runs to take a 7-1 win against the Springfield Cardinals before 5,199 fans at Hammons Field on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals (0-2, 33-39) seized the lead right away in the top of the first inning against LHP Devin Smeltzer (W, 4-5). With SS Edmundo Sosa at first and two away, 3B Evan Mendoza launched an RBI double to left-center field, plating Sosa all the way from first base and swinging Springfield into the 1-0 lead.

The Drillers (2-0, 36-36) countered with a pair of runs in the second inning against RHP Jake Woodford (L, 3-8). After a leadoff single from 3B Will Smith, LF Jacob Scavuzzo sent a two-run home run to right field, propelling the Drillers into the 2-1 lead.

Woodford battled back with a scoreless third inning, but SS Drew Jackson lifted a two-run shot to left field in the fourth, increasing the Tulsa advantage to 4-1.

The Drillers powered further in front with a solo home run from 3B Will Smith in the fifth inning and another two-run blast by Jackson in the sixth, stretching the lead to 7-1.

Smeltzer finished his outing with a scoreless sixth, followed by scoreless relief from RHP Karch Kowalczyk in the seventh and eighth and RHP Layne Somsen in the ninth, closing the 7-1 win for Tulsa.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.