Drillers Job Fair Postponed

With today's less-than-ideal weather, the Drillers have decided to postpone their Job Fair this evening. The rescheduled date is Tuesday, February 22nd from 5-7pm at ONEOK Field.

With many positions still available, we are encouraging any interested parties to fill out the online Gameday Application and join us next week!

Interviews will be conducted for a number of part-time positions including:

Ushers

Batboys (Must be 14+)

Parking

Merchandise

Promo Team Members

Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors

Hornby's Hangout Attendants

Bartenders

Deck Runners

Suite Servers

In-seat Servers

Cashiers

Cooks

Warehouse Workers

Utility Crew

Game Day Interns (Promotions, Merchandise & Marketing/Social Media)

All new employees will earn a minimum of $9.25 per hour and are eligible to work most all Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field, beginning in March.

Again, please fill out the Gameday Application prior to attending this event and we look forward to seeing you on Tuesday Feb 22nd.

