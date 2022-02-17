Drillers Job Fair Postponed
February 17, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
With today's less-than-ideal weather, the Drillers have decided to postpone their Job Fair this evening. The rescheduled date is Tuesday, February 22nd from 5-7pm at ONEOK Field.
With many positions still available, we are encouraging any interested parties to fill out the online Gameday Application and join us next week!
Interviews will be conducted for a number of part-time positions including:
Ushers
Batboys (Must be 14+)
Parking
Merchandise
Promo Team Members
Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors
Hornby's Hangout Attendants
Bartenders
Deck Runners
Suite Servers
In-seat Servers
Cashiers
Cooks
Warehouse Workers
Utility Crew
Game Day Interns (Promotions, Merchandise & Marketing/Social Media)
All new employees will earn a minimum of $9.25 per hour and are eligible to work most all Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field, beginning in March.
Again, please fill out the Gameday Application prior to attending this event and we look forward to seeing you on Tuesday Feb 22nd.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from February 17, 2022
- Drillers to Host High School Baseball Series - Tulsa Drillers
- Drillers Job Fair Postponed - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge to Hold Job Fair on February 26, Club Seeks Candidates for Seasonal Food and Beverage Positions - Wichita Wind Surge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.