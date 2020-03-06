Drillers Introduce DrillVille Insider Text Club Powered by Respond Flow

The Tulsa Drillers have partnered with local text messaging service provider Respond Flow to provide fans and clients a new method of receiving team news, information and special offers, the club announced today.

The Respond Flow is an Oklahoma-based company that got its start in partnership with the Thunder Launchpad program. The Thunder Launchpad is supported by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and is a synergetic workspace to foster growth and bolster innovation in the state of Oklahoma. It houses the accelerator program, which seeks to cultivate, promote and encourage entrepreneurs and the startup community in Oklahoma.

The Thunder has partnered with the Drillers the last seven seasons for "OKC Thunder Night" at ONEOK Field.

"We researched and compared many text messaging service companies before deciding to go with Respond Flow," said Eric Newendorp, Vice President of Sales and Analytics for the Drillers. "We selected them because it is a priority for? to us to support Oklahoma-based companies whenever we can. And, because their products and customer service have been excellent, when combined with our great relationship with the Thunder, it was a no-brainer."

In conjunction with the partnership, the Drillers are launching the "DrillVille Insider Text Club, powered by Respond Flow" today. The service will be used to send information to fans about upcoming home stands, special promotions, discount ticket offers, insider news about the team, and more. Additionally, fans will also be able to use the service to converse with, and ask questions directly to Drillers team representatives on a one-to-one basis.

"We're so proud to be partnered with the Tulsa Drillers," said Peter Daggett, Co-Founder and Head of Sales at Respond Flow. "They're such an incredible organization with the best fans around. We're so excited to give Drillers' fans a brand-new way to interact with the team and stay up to date on all things Tulsa Drillers."

Fans join the DrillVille Insider Text Club, powered by Respond Flow by texting "Drillers" to 918-265-1196.

For more information about Respond Flow please visit www.respondflow.com. For more information about the DrillVille Insider Text Club visit www.TulsaDrillers.com, or call 918-744-5998.

