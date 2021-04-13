Drillers Individual Tickets Go on Sale Thursday, April 15

The return of professional baseball to ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa is less than one month away, and fans will soon have their first opportunity to purchase tickets. The Tulsa Drillers announced today that individual tickets for the team's first homestand of the season will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15 at TulsaDrillers.com.

The first homestand will consist of six games and will run from Opening Night on Tuesday, May 4 through Sunday, May 9.

Individual tickets for all six games will initially be available with capacity limited to 50% of ONEOK Field.

For safety purposes, all tickets this season will be digital with fans using their smart devices or print at home options to ensure contactless scanning at ONEOK Field entry points.

The Drillers will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the first homestand with the series featuring a full promotions schedule.

Individual tickets for the remaining games on the 2021 schedule will become available at a later date.

HOMESTAND #1 TULSA DRILLERS vs. AMARILLO, MAY 4-9

Tuesday, May 4 (7:05 p.m.)- Opening Night/ Rally Towels/ Magnet Schedules presented by CPR Roofing, Mazzio's, 2 Works for You, 106.1 The Twister & 92.1 The Beat

Wednesday, May 5 (7:05 p.m.)- Paws and $3 White Claws/ Cinco De Mayo Celebration presented by City of Tulsa Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ & 100.9 KTSO

Thursday, May 6 (7:05 p.m.)- My41 Thirsty Thursday/ Cody Bellinger Bobbleheads/ Go Green Night presented by The M.e.t., My41 & 97.5 KMOD

Friday May 7 (7:05 p.m.)- FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks presented by 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, FOX23 & K95.5

Saturday, May 8 (7:05 p.m.)- NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday/ 1/4 Zip Pullovers presented by Osage Casino & Hotel, NewsChannel 8 & AM1430 The Buzz

Sunday, May 9 (1:05 p.m.)- NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday/ Mother's Day Stemless Wine Glasses/ Kids Eat Free/Kids and Moms Run the Bases presented by Green Country Chevy Dealers, PSO, NewsChannel 8 & Mix 96.5

*Gates open one hour before game time

