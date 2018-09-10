Drillers Hosting Games 1 and 2 of the Texas League Championship Tuesday and Wednesday

The Tulsa Drillers are back in the Texas League Championship Series for the second straight year and will host the San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field for Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 12. Both games will begin at 7:05 p.m. in downtown Tulsa.

Tickets are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com and at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. In addition to championship baseball, Tuesday's Game 1 will be a 2 Works For You $2 Tuesday featuring $2 tickets on the grass lawn and $2 prices on a number of selected concession items.

For Wednesday's game, the Drillers will be offering free general admission tickets. Any fan that wants to enjoy the game will be able to claim a free ticket for the grass berms at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. In addition, it will be a Buck Night with $1 beers, sodas and hot dogs. It will also be a Bark-in-the-Park night with fans allowed to bring their dogs and enjoy the game together on the berms.

The best-of-five championship series will feature two teams anxious for a league title. The Drillers last won the TL Championship in 1998 as a Texas Rangers affiliate. The 20-year title drought is the longest current streak among current league teams.

San Antonio is playing its final season in the Texas League as the city will welcome a Triple-A team next year. The change will mark the departure of the league's most storied city as San Antonio was one of the founding cities when the historic league first began play in 1888. San Antonio has fielded a team in the Texas League almost continuously since that beginning and has played over 100 seasons in the league. A title in the final season would provide a storybook ending for the city's TL history.

Tulsa and San Antonio have combined to win a total of 21 Texas League titles. San Antonio has won the championship 13 times, while the city of Tulsa has claimed 8 titles, the first coming 82 years ago in the 1936 season.

Following the first two games in Tulsa, the best-of-five championship series will move to San Antonio for Game 3, and if necessary, Games 4 and 5. Those three games are scheduled to be played on Friday, September 14, Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16.

Complete details on the two games at ONEOK Field are below.

TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES - Games 1 and 2 to be played in Tulsa at ONEOK Field

Tuesday, September 11 (7:05 p.m.) vs. San Antonio Missions

GAME 1 of the TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

The Drillers look for the franchise's first Texas League Championship since 1998. Game 1 of the TLCS will feature a 2 Works for You $2 Tuesday with tickets on the grass berms on sale for only $2 each. In addition, a number of selected concessions items will be on sale for only $2 per serving, including sodas, Driller Dogs, boxes of popcorn, ice cream sandwiches and cotton candy. Mazzio's Go Pizzas will be discounted $2 each. Finally, for fans ages 21 and over, a Happy Hour from 6:00-8:00 p.m. will feature Dead Armadillo beer on sale for only $2 each, presented by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You and 106.9 KHITS.

Wednesday, September 12 (7:05 p.m.) vs. San Antonio Missions

GAME 2 of the TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION / BARK IN THE PARK / BUCK NIGHT

For Game 2 of the TLCS, the Drillers will be offering free general admission tickets. Any fan that wants to enjoy the game will be able to claim a free ticket on the grass berms at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Also, fans can use the free ticket to upgrade for a ticket in the seating bowl. The upgrade will provide a $5 discount off normal ticket prices. In addition, it will also be another Bark in the Park. Fans are encouraged to bring their canine friends out to the ballpark to enjoy the game from the grass berms or Busch Terrace. Dogs with proper rabies vaccination records will be admitted through the Arvest and Oil Derrick Entrances only. Finally, it is also another Buck Night which means $1 Budweiser and Bud Light draft beers, along with $1 hot dogs and $1 soft drinks.

