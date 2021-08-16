Drillers Home for Six Games, August 17-22

The Tulsa Drillers will resume their current homestand on Tuesday, August 17 when they open a six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) at ONEOK Field. The series will run for six consecutive days, through Sunday, August 22.

The first five games of the series will all begin at 7:05 p.m. while the final game on the 22nd will be an afternoon contest with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The series will mark the beginning of the final month of the regular season as the Drillers battle for one of two post-season spots in the Double-A Central playoff that will feature the two teams with the best regular season records, regardless of division.

Promotions during the series with the Naturals will include a $2 Tuesday for the opener on August 17, followed by Paws and $3 White Claws on Wednesday, August 18.

The final bobblehead giveaway of the season takes place on Thursday, August 19 with fans having the chance to get a special bobblehead of one of the 13 former Drillers who were on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster for last year's World Series Championship.

The weekend will include Friday Night Fireworks on August 20 and our annual Oklahoma City Thunder Night on Saturday August 21.

The long homestand will wrap up on Sunday, August 22 with Team Poster Day and Kids Eat Free Sunday.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions is below.

The Drillers are 11-7 versus the Naturals this season, including a 4-2 record at ONEOK Field. Tulsa is 27-21 at home this season, tied for the second-best mark in Double-A Central.

Tulsa has only 12 home games remaining in the regular season.

Individual tickets for the upcoming games as well as all games for the rest of the season are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

August 17-22 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tuesday, August 17 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The Drillers continue their homestand with a six-game series with Northwest Arkansas, and it opens with a $2 Tuesday courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets for the T-Mobile Lawn for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices.

Fans can also buy hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for just $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch and Busch Light beers will be on sale for adults ages 21 and over for just $2 per serving from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, August 18 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

Wednesday means you can bring your dog to the game with our Paws and $3 White Claws promotion presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game where they can enjoy the action from the T-Mobile Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter with their owners through either the First Base or Oil Derrick Entrances.

In addition, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

Thursday, August 19 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MYSTERY BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT

If you collect bobbleheads, you do not want to miss this night. We will be giving away "mystery" bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick and Osage/Greenwood Entrances compliments of T-Mobile, My41 and 97.5 KMOD. Giveaways will be random with fans receiving a bobblehead of one of the 13 former Drillers who were on the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series winning roster. Players such as Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw will all be included.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It will also be a Thirsty Thursday with Bud and Bud Light on sale in the left and right field concourses for just $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for only $2 each at the main concessions stands.

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT

We say thank you to all school teachers with this special night courtesy of T-Mobile. Teachers who present a valid school ID at the ticket windows will receive two, free Field Reserved tickets.

Friday, August 20 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's the finally the weekend and that means Friday Night Fireworks at ONEOK Field! Following the game, we will entertain fans with a post-game fireworks spectacular presented by Tulsa Tech, FOX23 and K95.5.

DUELING PIANOS NIGHT

Throughout the game and the fireworks afterward, fans will be able to join a sing along with our live dueling pianos. Tulsa's own Piano Man, Joseph Callery, and Peter DeLesDernier will be set up on the first and third base concourses playing all of your favorite sing along songs.

BUSCH SCOREBOARD BAR HAPPY HOUR

Get your evening started early with our special Happy Hour. We will be offering all brands of draft beers for just $4 per 20-ounce serving from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

Saturday, August 21 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY & OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER NIGHT

The start of the NBA season is just around the corner, and we are going to help you get ready with Oklahoma City Thunder Night! The Thunder Girls, the Thunder Drummers as well as mascot Rumble will be on hand. In addition, the first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and over, will receive Thunder and Drillers pint glasses courtesy of Michelob Ultra, NewsChannel 8 and AM 1430 The Buzz. Fans will also have the opportunity to win free tickets to the Thunder's exhibition game that will be played in Tulsa at the BOK Center.

BUSCH SCOREBOARD BAR HAPPY HOUR

Get your evening started early with our special Happy Hour. We will be offering all brands of draft beers for just $4 per 20-ounce serving from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

RED FORK DISTILLERY POST-GAME PARTY

If all that is not enough, we will keep the fun going after the game with a Red Fork Distillery Post-Game Party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. Fans, ages 21 and over, can enjoy 20-ounce domestic draft beers and hard cherry limeades for just $5 each.

Sunday, August 22 - First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / KIDS EAT FREE / TEAM POSTERS / KIDS RUN THE BASES

The Drillers wrap up their two-week homestand with a Family Funday Sunday presented by the Green Country Chevy Dealers, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5. The first 500 fans to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances will receive Drillers Team Posters.

Also, all kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat.

Following the game, all kids can run the bases courtesy of PSO.

