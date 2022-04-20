Drillers Fend off Cardinals, 7-5, on Wednesday
April 20, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - Despite a 3-run rally in the 6th, the Springfield Cardinals (4-7) fell to the Tulsa Drillers (8-3) Wednesday night, 7-5, at Hammons Field.
Decisions:
W: RHP Tanner Dodson (1-0)
L: RHP Connor Lunn (0-2)
S: RHP Guillermo Zuniga (2)
Notables:
3B Jordan Walker went 2-for-5, reaching base in all 10 games of his AA-tenure... C Julio Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a 2-run single and an RBI-walk... RF Moises Gomez extended a 5-game hitting streak, going 3-for-5 with 3 singles
On deck:
-Thursday, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Dalton Roach (0-0, 2.08) vs. TUL RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 5.68)
-Thirsty Thursday™. Fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages all game - every Thursday!
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
