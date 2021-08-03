Drillers Fall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO - A six-run third inning and a pair of Major League rehab assignments proved to be too much for the Tulsa Drillers to overcome Tuesday night. The Springfield Cardinals started St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, followed by St. Louis reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon. The combination slowed the Drillers offense as Tulsa fell 11-4 in game one of the six-game series at Hammons Field.

The Drillers scored their first run of the night in the third on an RBI single from Miguel Vargas.

Springfield started its big third inning with a solo home run from Chase Pinder. A wild pitch with the bases loaded gave the Cardinals their second run of the inning. The Cardinals scored four more in the inning on a two-RBI double, an RBI single, followed by a another RBI single for a 6-1 lead.

Luken Baker added another run for Springfield with a solo home run in the fourth.

The Drillers managed to plate three runs in the seventh. With two runners on, Devin Mann smashed his fifth home run of the year off Ponce de Leon, shrinking the Cardinals lead to 7-4.

The Cardinals added four more runs in the eighth. With runners at second and third, a wild pitch brought home Springfield's first run of the inning. Brendan Donovan added one more with an RBI single. Baker added the final two runs with a two-run homer, giving the Cardinals an 11-4 lead.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Jose Martinez made his Double-A debut for the Drillers, pitching 2.2 innings while giving up four earned runs.

*Cameron Gibbens also made his Double-A debut with the Drillers Tuesday night. The Australian native pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

*Mann continued his hot streak in the series opener. He is now 6-19 (.315) in the last five games.

*Mikolas and Ponce de Leon combined to pitch 6.1 innings. Mikolas pitched the first 4.2 innings giving up one run on four hits with three strikeouts. Ponce de Leon gave up three runs on only two hits in his outing.

UP NEXT

Tulsa at Springfield on Wednesday, August 4 at 6:35 PM at Hammons Field.

The pitching matchup will feature Tulsa RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 3.26 ERA) against Springfield RHP Andre Pallante (3-5, 3.63 ERA).

