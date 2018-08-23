Drillers Defeated by Travs in Extras

Thursday night's game between the Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers featured a low-scoring contest between the two teams battling for the second-half title. Down 1-0 in the ninth, the Drillers evened things up and forced extra innings. But in the tenth inning, the Travs prevailed and defeated the Drillers 2-1.

After the loss to Arkansas, Tulsa saw its first-place lead dwindle to 1.5 games in the Texas League North for the second-half title. Northwest Arkansas was also defeated in extra innings, keeping them 4.5 games behind Tulsa in third place.

The game remained scoreless until the Travs struck first in the bottom of the fifth. After getting the first two men to fly out, Drillers starter Yadier Alvarez got himself in trouble by walking the next pair of batters. Yonathan Mendoza then came through with an RBI single to put Arkansas in front.

Alvarez exited the game after the fifth inning, and it was up to the Drillers bullpen to keep the Arkansas bats at bay. Andrew Sopko and Nolan Long did just that as the duo combined for three scoreless innings to keep Tulsa in the game.

Gavin Lux led the top of the ninth off with a walk that began a rally for the Drillers. Drew Jackson followed with a single, and Keibert Ruiz tied the game at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly.

Long pitched a scoreless ninth, and the game continued on into extra innings. After Tulsa failed to score in the tenth, Shea Spitzbarth came out of the bullpen. With Mendoza placed at second to start the inning, Ruiz allowed him to reach third with a passed ball.

Spitzbarth struck out the next batter for the first out, and the Drillers then issued a pair of intentional walks to load the bases for a potential double play. But Dario Pizzano came through with an RBI single to give Arkansas a 2-1 win.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Despite the loss, Alvarez put together a respectable start for the Drillers. It was the first time all season that the highly-touted prospect reached the five-inning mark in a start. He struck out six Travs and gave up only two hits.

*Ruiz has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games.

*D.J. Peters has now struck out in 26 consecutive games, a Texas League record.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will take on the Travelers in the series finale on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM, and the probable starting pitchers will be:

TUL Mitchell White (4-6, 4.74 ERA)

ARK Ashton Goudeau (2-4, 5.13 ERA)

