Drillers Bringing the Arts to ONEOK Field

September 3, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





In a normal year, September at ONEOK Field, which is located in downtown Tulsa in the historic Greenwood District, usually features the sounds of baseball. The familiar sounds of a baseball hitting a leather glove or being struck by a wooden bat. But 2020 has been anything but normal, resulting in the cancellation of the Tulsa Drillers Minor League Baseball season. With no baseball in September, ONEOK Field is being filled with new sounds. The sounds of the performing arts.

The Tulsa Drillers are working with several organizations to bring four unique, outdoor arts events to downtown Tulsa. The events include three symphonies and one opera presentation.

The presentations will begin with "A Celebration of Beethoven" from the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, September 5.

Two weeks later, on Saturday, September 19, the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present "Beethoven's 5th Symphony."

The Tulsa Opera will come to ONEOK Field on Friday, October 9 with its presentation of Verdi's "Rigoletto" in a baseball-themed production directed by James Robinson.

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will return for a second performance, a matinee "Triple Play" presentation on Sunday, October 18.

"We are thrilled to have found a way to partner with these great Tulsa arts institutions to bring their amazing talents to life here at ONEOK Field," said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "These events are a perfect example of how the Tulsa entertainment community can come together to help each other during these trying times."

All three performances will take place on the playing field at ONEOK Field with the downtown Tulsa skyline providing the backdrop.

COVID-19 safety standards will be utilized, limiting attendance capacity to approximately 20% of normal.

Tickets are currently available for all three events with links provided below.

PERFORMING ARTS AT ONEOK FIELD

Tulsa Symphony - A Celebration of Beethoven on September 5

Signature Symphony at TCC - Beethoven's 5th Symphony on September 19

Tulsa Opera - Verdi's Rigoletto on October 9

Tulsa Symphony - Triple Play: Brahms 4 on October 18

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 3, 2020

Drillers Bringing the Arts to ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.