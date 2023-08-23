Drillers Back Home at ONEOK Field on August 29

The Tulsa Drillers are scheduled to be back at home at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, August 29 for the first time in two weeks. The Drillers will host the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) in a six-game series that will run for six consecutive days. It will be the next-to-last home stand of the 2023 regular season.

The set of games will conclude during the Labor Day weekend with the finale scheduled for Sunday, September 3. Starting times for the first five games of the series are all set for 7:05 p.m. with Sunday's series finale starting at 6:05 p.m.

The promotional calendar for the home stand will be headlined by three straight nights of Fireworks Shows during the Labor Day Weekend. Fireworks are planned for after the games on Friday, September 1, Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

The home stand will open on August 29 with $3 T-Town Tuesday, featuring $3 tickets on the Kia Ferguson Lawns and $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas. Tickets in the main seating bowl can be purchased for just $9.18 each.

Our final Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws of the season will take place on Wednesday, August 30. Do not miss one final chance to let your dog enjoy the evening at the ballpark, and fans who are ages 21 and over, can also enjoy $3 White Claws.

Thursday, August 31 will be $2 Thursday with $2 sodas and hot dogs for everyone, plus $2 servings of Miller Lite and Coors Light for fans ages 21 and over. In addition, we will be giving away nine 55-inch, smart TVs during the game.

The Drillers have struggled against the Travelers this season, winning just 4 of 12 meetings between the two teams. In the only other meeting at ONEOK Field this year, Arkansas won four of the six games played in early June.

Individual tickets for all games against the Travelers are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

August 29-September 3 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday, August 29 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX $3 T-TOWN TUESDAY

Don't miss one of the last opportunities to enjoy the night of discounts on COX $3 T-Town Tuesday! Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets are discounted to just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18 each. Fans can also enjoy $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas! Finally, we will be celebrating the Tulsa State Fair with a limited-edition T-shirt available for purchase. COX $3 T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

TULSA STATE FAIR T-SHIRT TICKET PACKAGE

To celebrate the Tulsa State Fair, fans can purchase a limited-edition co-branded Drillers and Tulsa State Fair T-shirt for $20. Fans can purchase the shirt and entering the offer code "STATEFAIR23," presented by the Tulsa State Fair.

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items and donate them at select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games (while supplies last).

HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every game this season, fans ages 21 and over, can enjoy a Happy Half Hour for the first 30 minutes after gates open. Domestic 16-ounce beers will be just $4 each at the main concession stands, and High Noons will be $6 each at all stadium bars!

Wednesday, August 30 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

It's the final Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws night of the 2023 season. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws is made possible by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

PRE-GAME DOG PARADE

It's your final opportunity in 2023 to participate in the Pre-Game Dog Parade presented by Pet Supplies Plus! The parade lineup will start at 6:15 p.m. and fans will be able to walk a lap around the field with their canine companions. Every dog that participates will receive a free flying disc!

Thursday, August 31 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY

Fans will not want to miss one of the final $2 Thursdays of the season. Fans, ages 21 and over, will be able to enjoy Miller Lite and Coors Light for just $2 per serving. The $2 beers will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. In addition, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs will be available for all fans at any of the main and outfield concession stands. There will also be Singo in The Backyard for fans ages 21 and over to enjoy. $2 Thursday is made possible by My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

55" INSIGNIA SMART TV GIVAWAY

Fans can enter to win one of nine 55" Insignia Smart TVs that will be given away each inning during the game. All fans can enter by filling out a form at the Drillers table located on the concourse behind home plate. The first 250 fans who enter through the Union Home Mortgage or Oil Derrick Gates will receive an extra entry into the drawing!

Friday, September 1 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / HEARING LOSS AWARENESS NIGHT

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate with the first of three consecutive Fireworks Shows to celebrate Labor Day Weekend courtesy of Audiology of Tulsa, FOX23 and K95.5.

HEARING LOSS AWARENESS NIGHT

It is also Hearing Loss Awareness Night at ONEOK Field as we partner with Audiology of Tulsa. For the first two innings of the game, the sound system will go silent to bring awareness to the difficulties for those who suffer from hearing loss. The Drillers will also be wearing special sign language jerseys that feature Tulsa across the fronts in American Sign Language. These jerseys will be available for purchase in a one night only silent auction that will take place in front of the Team Store, with the proceeds benefiting Tulsa Speech and Hearing Association.

Saturday, September 2 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

It is our second of three consecutive Firework Shows to celebrate Labor Day Weekend presented by Helmerich & Payne, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle.

Sunday, September 3 First Pitch at 6:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS

We light up the Downtown Tulsa sky one final time for our Labor Day Weekend Fireworks, presented by NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5.

