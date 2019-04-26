Drillers Back at ONEOK Field to Face 'Hounds and Hooks May 1-7

The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Wednesday, May 1 to begin a stretch of eight games in seven days. Tulsa will host the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's) in the first four games from May 1-3, including a doubleheader on May 1, followed by a four-game set against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) from May 4-7.

The homestand will include back-to-back Fireworks Nights on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. The first Bark in the Park of the season will be on Wednesday, May 1 and the homestand will conclude with $2 Tuesday on Tuesday, May 7.

Other promotions for the homestand will include a Star Wars T-Shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Thursday, May 2. On Sunday, May 5, the Drillers will play as Los Petroleros de Tulsa for the first time in 2019 as part of Hispanic Heritage Day and Cinco de Mayo. Ozone Awareness Day will take place on Monday, May 6, so the first 500 adults will receive a Drillers Cooling Towel and the first 500 kids will receive Hornsby Sunglasses.

A complete list of events for the homestand is listed below.

The Drillers have split their first ten home games this season, going 5-5 (.500) at ONEOK Field. That record includes a 3-0 mark against the Springfield Cardinals and a 2-5 record against the Arkansas Travelers.

Individual tickets for this homestand and for all remaining Drillers home games this season are available online at TulsaDrillers.com, over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Ave.)

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS (MAY 1-7)

Wednesday, May 1 . . . Midland RockHounds (4:30 PM) - Gates Open at 4:00 PM

DOUBLEHEADER / BARK IN THE PARK

The homestand opens with a twin bill and Bark in the Park, presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 100.9 Totally Awesome 80's and 94.1 KXOJ. Fans are encouraged to bring their canine friends out to the ballpark to enjoy the game from the grass berm or Busch Terrace. Dogs with proper vaccination records will be admitted through the Arvest or Oil Derrick Entrances only.

Thursday, May 2 . . . Midland RockHounds (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MY41 THIRSTY THURSDAY / STAR WARS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

May the force be with the first 1,000 fans through the Arvest or Oil Derrick entrances, as they will receive a custom Drillers Star Wars T-Shirt, compliments of the Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health, My41 and 106.9 KHITS. This fun T-shirt features current and former Drillers players such as Dustin May, Cody Bellinger and Cory Seager. A framed, original design for this special shirt will be raffled off during the game and will benefit Saint Francis Children's Hospital. In addition, there will be approximately 20 Star Wars characters walking the concourse and taking photos with fans.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

We will also be offering Coors Light, Miller Lite and soda for $2 per serving for Thirsty Thursday. Revolver craft beer will also be available for $4. After the game, there will be a post-game party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar presented by Pickers Vodka.

Friday, May 3 . . . Midland RockHounds (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It is another FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks with a fantastic post-game fireworks show presented by the Cherokee Nation, FOX23 and Mix 96.5. It will also be Cherokee Nation Night at the ballpark. Fifteen local Cherokee Nation businesses will have tables on the concourse showcasing what they do in the Tulsa community. After the game and fireworks, there will be a post-game party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar presented by Pickers Vodka.

Saturday, May 4 . . . Corpus Christi Hooks (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

TULSA'S CHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS / AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT

For the second consecutive night, fans will enjoy a large, post-game fireworks display, thanks to Autism Oklahoma, Tulsa's Channel 8 and 98.5 KVOO. The Drillers will also be wearing special puzzle piece jerseys for Autism Awareness Night. During the game, these jerseys will be auctioned with all the money benefitting Autism Oklahoma. There will also be a team-signed jersey raffle. After the game and fireworks, there will be a post-game party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar presented by Pickers Vodka.

Sunday, May 5 . . . Corpus Christi Hooks (1:05 PM) - Gates Open at 11:30 AM

2 WORKS FOR YOU KIDS EAT FREE SOUVENIR SUNDAY / HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY / CINCO DE MAYO

TUMBLER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, to enter through the Arvest or Oil Derrick entrances will receive Cinco de Mayo themed Tumblers, courtesy of the Green Country Chevy Dealers, 2 Works for You and 92.1 The Beat.

CINCO DE MAYO HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY

For the first time this season, the Drillers will take the field as Los Petroleros de Tulsa as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program. Los Petroleros will be honoring Tulsa's Hispanic community and Cinco de Mayo with culturally-relevant music and promotions. We will also be celebrating with 24 oz. Modelos, Coronas and Dos Equis for $7, and Party Ritas for $9. The Hooks will also don their Copa jerseys as they take the field as the Raspas.

PSO YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the PSO Youth Skills Clinic. The Arvest Gate will open at 11:30 AM so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skill straight from the Drillers, compliments of PSO. All other gates will open at 12:00 PM.

KIDS EAT FREE

It will be a great day for young fans as all kids ages 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, fruit cup and ice cream.

CINCO DE MAYO DASH

After the game, all fans will have a chance to run the bases, but backwards! As part of the Cinco de Mayo festivities, all fans will be able to run backwards, from third base, around to first base, then home!

Monday, May 6 . . . Corpus Christi Hooks (12:05 PM) Gates Open at 11:00 AM

DAY BASEBALL / COOLING TOWELS & SUNGLASSES GIVEAWAY

It may be the start of the work week, but a daytime Drillers game is the perfect way to help you get through the remaining four days. It will also be Ozone Awareness Day at the ballpark. Before the game, Tulsa's Channel 8 will be putting on a weather program that will teach safety in different kinds of weather conditions. In addition, to help with the hot Tulsa summer that is right around the corner, the first 500 adults to enter through the Arvest or Oil Derrick entrances will receive a Drillers Cooling Towel, and the first 500 kids ages 12 and under will receive a pair of Hornsby Sunglasses courtesy of Ozone Alert, INCOG and KRMG 102.3 FM & 740 AM.

Tuesday, May 7 . . . Corpus Christi Hooks (7:05 PM) Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

The homestand will conclude with another $2 Tuesday, brought to you by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You and Z104.5 The Edge. It is the night of discounts! Fans can purchase General Admission Lawn tickets for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, boxes of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Also, from 6:00 PM to the scheduled start of the game, there will be Modelo Happy Hour with Modelo on sale for only $2 on the concourse behind home plate and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

