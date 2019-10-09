Drillers Announce 2020 Schedule and Start Times

October 9, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





Tulsa Drillers 2020 schedule has been finalized, including start times for all 70 home games. The Drillers will open the 2020 regular season on Thursday, April 9 by hosting the Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field. The game will mark the first of a six-game homestand to open the season.

The 2020 Texas League schedule will again consist of 140 games divided into a first half and second half. The first half will end on Sunday, June 21 with the break for the Texas League All-Star Game taking place June 22-24. The second half of the TL season will begin on Thursday, June 25.

There will be a slight change to the starting times for games at ONEOK Field next season. All home games will now start at the top of the hour, five minutes earlier than in the past. Normal start time for the majority of games will now be at 7:00 p.m. Most Sunday games in April, May and June will start at 1:00 p.m., with the lone exceptions taking place on Easter Sunday, April 12 (4:00 p.m.) and on Sunday, May 24 (7:00 p.m.) to accommodate a Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Fireworks Show. Sunday games in July and August will begin at 7:00 p.m. while the game on Sunday, September 6 will start at 6:00 p.m.

It is one of 20 scheduled Fireworks Games that will take place at ONEOK Field next season. All 11 Friday home games will again feature post-game fireworks, while fireworks will also follow 5 selected Saturday contests. In addition to the Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday, May 24, the games on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 will feature special Independence Holiday Shows. The next-to-last game of the regular season, on Sunday, September 6, will have a Labor Day Weekend Fireworks display.

The home schedule includes six weekday, day games. The non-weekend day games are scheduled for: April 13 (12:00PM), April 29 (11:00AM), May 6 (12:00PM), May 19 (11:00AM), June 3 (12:00PM) and September 7 (1:00PM).

The September 7 game, to be played on Labor Day, will mark the final regular season game of the year.

Of the 70 regular season games to be played at ONEOK Field next year, 44 will be played on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Drillers will play no more than 13 home games during any one month of the season with April featuring 13 home games, May with 13, June with 12, July with 13, August with 12 and September with 7. The seven regular season home games will mark the most ever played by the Drillers during the month of September.

Tulsa will enter the 2020 season looking to claim its fourth straight playoff berth and its fourth straight appearance in the Texas League Championship Series. Only one other time in franchise history have the Drillers made four straight appearances in the TL postseason and they have never advanced to the TLCS in four straight years.

Ticket memberships for the 2020 season are now available for purchase. Details for all membership packages can be found at HERE. Fans can also call the Drillers Ticket Office at (918)744-5901.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 9, 2019

Drillers Announce 2020 Schedule and Start Times - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.