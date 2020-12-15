Drey Dirksen & Kyle Scott Join List of Returners for 2021 Season

December 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that two more familiar faces will once again don a Stingers uniform for the 2021 season: Drey Dirksen (Augustana University) and Kyle Scott (California Polytechnic State University). Dirksen and Scott join a list of returning players for the 2021 season, which already includes John Bezdicek and Jack Zigan.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2021 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 15, 2020

Drey Dirksen & Kyle Scott Join List of Returners for 2021 Season - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.