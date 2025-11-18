Drew Timme Named G League's Player of the Week: November 18

Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers YouTube Video







Making an early impact! Drew Timme has been named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 30.0 PPG and 7.0 RPG during a 3-0 stretch for the South Bay Lakers.







NBA G League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.