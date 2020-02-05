Drew Brees to Headline "Night of Hope 2020" with Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Fort Wayne, IN- On Monday, May 18 at 7:00 PM, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be hosting its NIGHT OF HOPE. The NIGHT OF HOPE is a FREE event and will be taking place in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena with special guest Drew Brees, who will be sharing his inspirational story of athletics and faith.

FCA's Vision: to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.

Mission of FCA: to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.

NE Indiana FCA Area Director, Debbie Wildrick, says, "The 2009 Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and former Purdue quarterback, Drew Brees, will be our main speaker at FCA Night of Hope this year. We are thrilled about Drew's visit to Fort Wayne, IN and look forward to hearing stories about his life, football and faith. We also look forward to hearing from Tony and Kelly Trent whose son, Tyler, inspired a nation with his faith and courage. May 18 will certainly be a night of inspiration, encouragement and hope."

General Admission Registration is FREE at www.neindianafca.org/nightofhope2020

