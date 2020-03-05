Drew Brees to be Joined by Tyler Trent's Parents & Purdue Varsity Glee Club at Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Hope 2020

FORT WAYNE, Indiana - On Monday, May 18, 2020, Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host NFL Quarterback Drew Brees and Tony and Kelly Trent at its 6th annual Night of Hope in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena. The Purdue Varsity Glee Club will lead worship. This free event will start at 7 pm and the doors open at 6 pm. Pre-event show by Purdue Varsity Glee Club specialty groups Voiceovers and Lighthouse begins at 6:30 pm.

Tony and Kelly Trent are parents of the late Tyler Trent, who inspired the culture at Purdue University through his faith and infatuation with sports. Tyler passed away on January 1, 2019. His parents continue to share his story of inspiration and hope across the nation, as well as Tyler's book, The Upset.

"Tyler wanted two things after his passing, for his faith to be shared and for funds and awareness for cancer research to be raised," said Kelly Trent. "Night of Hope will provide a great opportunity to do both."

The Trents continue to honor Tyler in that regard. Tony and Kelly are fulfilling Tyler's vision by helping his legacy live on.

Purdue Varsity Glee Club specialty groups Voiceovers and Lighthouse will be on stage on May 18 to lead worship. Purdue Musical Organizations, or PMO, have served for more than 85 years "as ambassadors of goodwill on campus, across the country and around the world."

About FCA:

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes was founded in 1954 and has grown and thrived worldwide throughout the past 65 years. FCA's mission statement is, "to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church." Northeast Indiana covers 12 counties and serves 43 middle schools, high schools, colleges, universities and club teams within that region.

