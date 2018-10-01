Dragons Website Goes Pink to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons have gone pink during the month of October. In partnership with Kettering Health Network, the Dragons have turned their website pink to raise breast cancer awareness and support the upcoming Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The Dragons website, www.daytondragons.com, and Dragons Facebook page will remain pink for the month of October to help draw attention to the efforts by Kettering Health Network to increase breast cancer awareness in the Miami Valley.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and it is estimated that over 40,000 lives will be lost to breast cancer in 2018. And while the breast cancer diagnosis rate has increased, there has been a steady drop in the overall breast cancer death rate since the early 1990's.

You can help win the fight. The walk and donations go directly to the support, transportation, recovery, and other needs that arise with the diagnosis of breast cancer. The American Cancer Society also invests in groundbreaking breast cancer research to better understand, prevent, find, and treat the disease.

The 2018 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be at Fifth Third Field on October 20 at 8:00 a.m. This event is part of a national fundraising effort. In 2018 alone, over 1 million walkers across the country collected more than $60 million to help fight this disease.

