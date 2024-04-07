Dragons Walk off Lugnuts to Take Series

April 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







DAYTON, OH - Cade Hunter lined a one-out, bases-loaded RBI single into left field in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Dayton Dragons (2-1) to a 7-6 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.

Dayton picked up the series victory with the result, taking two of three games to open up the season.

The Lugnuts had scored six unanswered runs to take a 6-2 lead to the bottom of the seventh inning, but Dayton tied the game against Wander Guante on a Jay Allen II solo homer, Cam Collier RBI double and Hector Rodriguez two-run homer.

Sanchez retired Sal Stewart on a deep flyout to open the ninth before allowing a single to Collier and a double to Rodriguez. An intentional walk to Ethan O'Donnell set the stage for Hunter, who punched an 0-1 pitch into left field to end the game.

Lansing starter Jacob Watters struck out four batters in four innings in a no-decision, allowing solo tallies in the first and second innings. Dylan Hall followed with a scoreless fifth, succeeded by Guante for the sixth and seventh, and Sanchez for the eighth and ninth.

Joshwan Wright went 2-for-4 with a single and a double to lead the Lugnuts' offense. Cameron Masterman added a three-run double, his fourth double in three games. Will Simpson drew three of the Nuts' eight walks, giving him a league-leading six walks.

The Lugnuts now return to Lansing to open their home schedule on Tuesday, April 9, the start of a six-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons. Tickets are on sale at the Jackson® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.