Dragons TV Game Broadcasts on Dayton's CW Start Friday Night

May 12, 2021







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons announced today that 25 Dragons home games will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark on Dayton's CW during the 2021 season, starting with the first broadcast on Friday, May 14. Games on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 will also be televised. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play for each telecast. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator on Saturday and Sunday broadcasts. Hutch Konerman, weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter at WDTN, will handle the commentator duties for select games in 2021.

Tom Nichols returns for his 13th season with the Dragons and 33rd year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 25 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations, but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Hutch Konerman joined WDTN-TV in 2004 as the Weekend Sports Anchor and Sports Reporter for 2 NEWS. He began his broadcasting career in public radio as a news and sports reporter for WVXU-FM in Cincinnati. He also served as a news reporter and producer at WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill. and as Sports Anchor and Reporter for WHIO-TV in Dayton. Hutch received a regional Emmy for his sports feature in 2006.

Dragons 2021 Television Broadcast Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time

Friday May 14 Lansing 7:00

Saturday May 15 Lansing 7:00

Sunday May 16 Lansing 2:00

Friday May 28 Quad Cities 7:00

Saturday May 29 Quad Cities 7:00

Sunday May 30 Quad Cities 2:00

Friday June 11 Great Lakes 7:00

Saturday June 12 Great Lakes 7:00

Sunday June 13 Great Lakes 2:00

Saturday June 19 Fort Wayne 7:00

Sunday June 20 Fort Wayne 2:00

Saturday July 10 West Michigan 7:00

Sunday July 11 West Michigan 2:00

Saturday July 17 Great Lakes 7:00

Sunday July 18 Great Lakes 2:00

Friday July 30 Lake County 7:00

Saturday July 31 Lake County 7:00

Sunday August 1 Lake County 2:00

Friday August 20 Lake County 7:00

Saturday August 21 Lake County 7:00

Sunday August 22 Lake County 2:00

Saturday Sept. 4 Lansing 7:00

Sunday Sept. 5 Lansing 2:00

Saturday Sept. 18 Fort Wayne 7:00

Sunday Sept. 19 Fort Wayne 2:00

