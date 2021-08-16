Dragons to Recognize Modern-Day Forrest Gump Cody O'Connor on Tuesday

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will recognize Cody O'Connor during the Tuesday, August 17th game at Day Air Ballpark between the Dragons and Lake County Captains which begins at 7:05 p.m. O'Connor is a modern-day Forrest Gump and cancer survivor who is raising funds for pediatric cancer patients in his "Walk for Hope" across America.

O'Connor, 25, is a 2014 graduate of Lakota West High School. He was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma 11 years ago and was told by doctors he would "never walk normal again" after having his right fibula removed. O'Connor is in the middle of his goal to walk 3,000 miles - a journey that began in New York City on June 17 and will end in Los Angeles. O'Connor trained with West Chester native and mixed martial arts champion Rich Franklin to prepare for this journey.

O'Connor has set aside four months for his journey, putting his real-estate career on hold. His journey will be documented through videos, social media, and journaling. All proceeds raised will be donated to Champions Do Overcome - O'Connor's charity that aids pediatric cancer patients and their families.

"I want this to shed light on the ongoing mental and emotional toll that cancer can have on a person and their family," O'Connor said. "I want this journey to spread positivity, especially following a year that has been dark to many."

To learn more, visit www.ChampionsDoOvercome.org or contact Cody O'Connor at cody.oconnor95@gmail.com.

