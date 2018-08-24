Dragons to Host "FOX First Responders Night" at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons, along with Access Sports Media, will host "FOX First Responders Night" at Fifth Third Field on Monday, August 27, when the Dragons take on the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:00 p.m. As part of the festivities, a pre-game check of $500 will be presented to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

"FOX First Responders Night" has entertainment for the whole family from pre-game to post-game. Before the game, emergency vehicles will be parked on the main plaza for fans to check out as they head into the ballpark. FOX 45 on-air talent will also be on the plaza in a booth to give away mini first aid kits to the first 1,000 fans to arrive.

Prior to the game, a check for $500 will be presented on the field to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The foundation operates with the mission to honor and remember America's fallen fire heroes, to provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.

Along with the check presentation, Sgt. Creigee Coleman of the Dayton Police will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Sgt. Coleman has over 17 years of experience working as a first responder. Two hundred and fifty tickets have also been distributed to Dayton-area first responders to attend the game.

After the game between Dayton and Lansing, fans are invited to stick around for a sneak preview of FOX's critically acclaimed hit drama, 9-1-1, on the stadium video board. Season two of 9-1-1 premieres on Sunday, September 23rd on FOX, right after football.

About 9-1-1: 9-1-1, the FOX Network's number-one scripted series, is back with shocking new emergencies, exciting new relationships, and new additions to the first responder family!

