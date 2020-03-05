Dragons Single-Game Ticket Sales to Begin Wednesday, March 11

DAYTON, OHIO - Single-game ticket sales for Dayton Dragons 2020 home games will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. The Dragons 21st Opening Night game is set for Thursday, April 9 when they host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark at 7:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2020 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

On-line at daytondragons.com By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323 In person at any Miami Valley Kroger store that has a Ticketmaster outlet location

The box office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 noon and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 (a shipping charge is added for tickets that are mailed).

The Dragons are scheduled to play 70 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7 p.m. for Monday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 2 p.m. (Exceptions: Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 25 are 2 p.m. starts; Sunday, May 17 is a 4 p.m. start; Sunday, May 24 is a 7:00 p.m. start; Monday, May 25-Memorial Day-is a 2 p.m. start). Gates open one hour prior to game time.

Seven Fireworks Shows on Dragons 2020 Entertainment Schedule

The Dragons will conduct seven Fireworks shows during the 2020 season, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. Fireworks can be enjoyed following games on Friday, April 24; Friday, May 8; Saturday, May 23; Saturday, June 6; Saturday, June 13; Saturday, August 1; and Friday, August 28. Fans are also invited to attend the Dragons game on Friday, July 3 and enjoy the City of Dayton's annual Fireworks Spectacular after the game at 10:00 p.m.

ZOOperstars, Jesse White Tumblers Headline Dates with National Entertainers

National entertainment acts have been booked to perform at eight Dragons games this season at Day Air Ballpark. The special entertainment schedule includes the return to Day Air Ballpark of the ZooperStars, a traditional favorite at Dragons games. The entertainment schedule also includes the Jesse White Tumblers, BirdZerk!, the Russian Bar Trio, Mutts Gone Nuts, and three appearances by Team Zoom Canine Entertainment.

Click the links below to go to the entertainment act's website

The Jesse White Tumblers are known worldwide and have been performing since 1959. Their acrobatic show has been part of two Presidential Parades and has been seen in numerous NFL, NBA, and MLB stadiums. They will perform at Day Air Ballpark on May 17.

The Russian Bar Trio is an incredible high-flying act that has performed on Oprah, Ellen, and America's Got Talent. They will appear at Day Air Ballpark on June 7.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr. The ZOOperstars will perform on June 11.

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires and acrobatic, synchronized dances. In 2008, BirdZerk! was named as the top minor league baseball promotional act by CNBC sports business columnist Darren Rovell. BirdZerk! will visit Day Air Ballpark on June 12.

Mutts Gone Nuts features high flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, magic dogs and more. The act has appeared on the ABC Television program, The View. Recording artist Lee Greenwood called it "the funniest act I have ever worked with," while First Lady Barbara Bush said, "I laughed until I wept." This act will appear at Day Air Ballpark on August 29.

The Team Zoom Canine Entertainment group is also a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark. These unbelievably athletic dogs will perform death-defying leaps and unique tricks at incredible speeds. They will perform three times this season at Day Air Ballpark, entertaining Dragons fans on May 9, July 23, and August 16.

2020 Schedule of National Entertainment Acts at Day Air Ballpark

Saturday, May 9, 7 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Sunday, May 17, 4 pm: Jesse White Tumblers

Sunday, June 7, 2 pm: Russian Bar Trio

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm: ZOOperstars

Friday, June 12, 7 pm: BirdZerk!

Thursday, July 23, 7:00 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Sunday, August 16, 2 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm: Mutts Gone Nuts

AZEK Dragons Lair at Day Air Ballpark

The AZEK Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, all beef hot dogs, smoked pulled chicken, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, southern-style baked beans, watermelon, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and Dragons t-shirt.

Wendy's Friends and Family Days/Nights

Dragons Wendy's Friends & Family Days and Nights include "Dinner and a Show" at Day Air Ballpark and provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's 4 for $4 meal voucher, Dragons hat, and Dragons souvenir bobblehead. Cost of the package is just $18 for stadium seats, or $12 for lawn tickets. Each Wendy's Friends and Family date is scheduled on a day or night that features special entertainment at Day Air Ballpark. Plus, kids run the bases after every Wendy's Friends and Family game.

Friends and Family dates are:

Friday, April 24, 7 pm (Fireworks)

Saturday, May 9, 7 pm (Team Zoom Canine Entertainment)

Sunday, May 17, 4 pm (Jesse White Tumblers)

Sunday, June 7, 2 pm (Russian Bar Trio)

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm (ZOOperstars)

Friday, June 12, 7 pm (BirdZerk!)

Sunday, August 16, 2 pm (Team Zoom Canine Entertainment)

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm (Mutts Gone Nuts)

Group ticket opportunities are also available through the Dragons, including luxury suites, seating in the AZEK Dragons Lair, party decks, on the third base side, and on the Lawn at Day Air Ballpark. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts Overnighters are back at Day Air Ballpark in 2020, set for Friday, June 5 and Friday, July 10. Local scouts spend the night at the ballpark and watch a movie on the video board.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Home Run for Life

The Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have teamed up for their 14th year to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. This program honors individuals who have shown tremendous strength and courage in fighting serious illnesses. Anthem Home Run for Life nights are May 27, June 17, August 5, and August 19.

Hometown Heroes Program

Five times during the 2020 baseball season, the Dragons will partner with the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There will be four special spotlights (April 22, May 25, June 14, July 13) that will each highlight a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration will wrap up with American Celebration Night on August 1.

Community All-Stars

The Dragons partner with Vectren, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, and Think Patented on the Community All-Stars Program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From fire fighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, the Dragons will honor five community all-stars. These honorees will be highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Dates are April 24, May 28, July 11, July 31, and August 31.

Veterans Salute

CareSource's Veterans Salute program highlights five veteran's stories during the course of each season. Veterans who are chosen are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night. Dates are April 26, May 17, June 7, July 12, and August 2.

Kids Run the Bases at every Sunday Game

Following every Dragons Sunday game, kids can enter the playing field and run the bases. Dates are April 26, May 17, May 24, June 7, June 14, July 12, July 26, August 2, August 16, and August 30. Kids can also run the bases after every Wendy's Friends and Family game (see list of dates above).

Other Major Events Date/s

Little Big Leagues Baseball Camps presented by IGS Energy June 15-16, July 23-24

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates July 18

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing August 8

Bob Ross Classic presented by Bob Ross Auto Group August 11

Dontatos Pizza Family Movie Night August 22

Yoga in the Outfield August 26

