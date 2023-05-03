Dragons Shut Down Lansing, Win 2-0 on Wednesday Afternoon

May 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - Dayton starting pitcher Hunter Parks combined with three relievers on a four-hit shutout and Ruben Ibarra drove in two runs to lead the Dragons to a 2-0 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday afternoon. The win was the Dragons second straight as they turned three double plays to help keep the Lugnuts from scoring.

Parks (2-1) turned in his third straight outstanding start, working five innings while giving up four hits with two walks and one strikeout. Over Parks' last three starts, he has allowed a total of one run in 15 innings to lower his earned run average to 2.29 on the season. Vin Timpanelli worked a perfect sixth inning after replacing Parks. Manuel Cachutt tossed two innings, allowing just one base runner, and Donovan Benoit retired all three batters in the ninth inning for his first save. Lansing did not have a base hit after the fourth inning.

The Dragons were able to manufacture a run in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead. Austin Hendrick lined a single off the right field fence to start the inning and stole second. Mat Nelson walked, and Tyler Callihan followed with a sacrifice that advanced the runners to second and third. Ibarra followed with a ground out to shortstop that scored Hendrick to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lansing's Daniel Susac tripled off the right field fence to start the inning, but Parks retired the next three hitters without the ball leaving the infield, and Susac was stranded at third. The Lugnuts did not advance a runner past first base the rest of the day.

In the sixth inning, Dayton added a run. Austin Callahan lined a single to left to start the inning and Hendrick drilled a hit to right to move Callahan to second. With one out, Tyler Callihan was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Ibarra followed with a deep sacrifice fly to right field to bring in a run and make it 2-0, closing out the scoring.

The Dragons finished the day with six hits. Hendrick and Jack Rogers each had two.

Notes: The Dragons earned their second shutout victory of the season. They won 5-0 at West Michigan on April 18.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-13) will play a doubleheader at Lansing (11-10) on Thursday, starting at 4:35 p.m. Carson Rudd (1-2, 9.00) and Javi Rivera (0-2, 4.11) will start for Dayton. The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, May 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.