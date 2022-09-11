Dragons Season Finale Rained-Out in Lansing on Sunday
September 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Lansing, Mich.-The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Lansing Lugnuts was canceled due to rain on Sunday afternoon at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. The game, the 2022 season finale, will not be rescheduled.
The Dragons finished the season with a record of 67-61, their second straight year with a winning mark. They went 39-27 in the first half and finished the second half with a record of 28-34. They finished the year by going 12-3 over their last 15 games and 16-5 over their last 21.
A fully comprehensive recap of the 2022 season including memorable games, team statistical leaders, and Dragons organizational notes such as community involvement and promotional nights will be published in the next few days.
