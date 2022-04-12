Dragons Receive Former MLB Outfielder Almora on Rehab Assignment

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster addition today:

Outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. has joined the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment. He is currently on the injured list of the Reds Triple-A club, the Louisville Bats. Almora will not count towards the Dragons 30-player roster limit.

Almora will wear #22.

Almora, a center fielder, has appeared in 536 major league games over all or parts of six big league seasons from 2016-21. He was signed as free agent to a Minor League contract by the Reds in March of this year. Almora enjoyed his best seasons in 2017 and 2018 with the Cubs, appearing in a combined 284 games with a batting average of .291, 13 home runs, and a .405 slugging percentage. He split the 2021 season between Triple-A Syracuse and the New York Mets.

The Dragons open a six-game series at Lake County at 6:35 p.m. tonight (listen on WONE 980 AM; wone.com; Dragons Mobile App). They return home to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District next Tuesday, April 19, against West Michigan at 7:05 p.m. when they begin a six-game series. For ticket information, call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

