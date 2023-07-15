Dragons Rained-Out on Saturday at Lake County; Doubleheader Sunday
July 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Eastlake, Ohio - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains was postponed due to rain on Saturday night in Eastlake, Ohio. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 16 as part of a doubleheader in Eastlake. The first game will start at 12:05 p.m. Both games on Sunday will be seven-inning games.
The next home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District begins on Tuesday, July 18 when the Dragons host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.
On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
