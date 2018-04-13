Dragons Rained-Out on Friday in Midland, Michigan
April 13, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Midland, Mich.-The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Great Lakes Loons in Midland, Michigan on Friday, April 13 has been postponed due to rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 14 at 2:05 p.m. Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning games. The series in Midland will conclude on Sunday with another 2:05 game.
The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 17 against the South Bend Cubs.
The Dragons (5-3) will enter Saturday's doubleheader with a five-game winning streak. They swept a four-game series from the Lake County Captains Monday through Thursday in Dayton. Great Lakes (2-6) is coming off a four-game set in which they were swept by the West Michigan Whitecaps in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.
For Dragons 2018 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2018
- River Bandits Homestand Preview: April 17-19 vs. Peoria - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dragons Rained-Out on Friday in Midland, Michigan - Dayton Dragons
- Loons, Dragons Postponed for Friday - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 13 at Bowling Green (Game 9) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Snappers Return Home April 17-19th - Beloit Snappers
- Mark Your Calendars for the 2018 Timber Rattlers Golf Outing - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Ryan Mason Promoted to Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kernels Get Hot Late to Beat Chiefs 9-5 - Peoria Chiefs
- Cedar Rapids Rallies to Sweep Peoria - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- River Bandits Top Kane County 5-2, Split Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Oh, Thank Heaven: in 7th, Lugs Score 11 - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.