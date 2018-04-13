Dragons Rained-Out on Friday in Midland, Michigan

Midland, Mich.-The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Great Lakes Loons in Midland, Michigan on Friday, April 13 has been postponed due to rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 14 at 2:05 p.m. Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning games. The series in Midland will conclude on Sunday with another 2:05 game.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 17 against the South Bend Cubs.

The Dragons (5-3) will enter Saturday's doubleheader with a five-game winning streak. They swept a four-game series from the Lake County Captains Monday through Thursday in Dayton. Great Lakes (2-6) is coming off a four-game set in which they were swept by the West Michigan Whitecaps in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

For Dragons 2018 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

