Dragons Postponed in Midland Again on Saturday

April 14, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Midland, Mich. - Due to winter weather conditions in Midland, Michigan, the Midwest League doubleheader between the Dayton Dragons and Great Lakes Loons on Saturday, April 14 has been postponed. The two teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday, April 15 at 2:05 p.m. Both games on Sunday will be seven-inning games.

Since Friday night's game was also postponed, at least one of the three games from the series in Midland will be made up in Dayton at Fifth Third Field during the Loons visit May 18-20. Date and time will be announced later.

The Dragons (5-3) five-game winning streak has been on hold during their visit to Midland. They swept a four-game series from the Lake County Captains Monday through Thursday in Dayton. Great Lakes (2-6) is coming off a four-game set in which they swept by the West Michigan Whitecaps in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 17 against the South Bend Cubs.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

For Dragons 2018 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

