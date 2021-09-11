Dragons Pitchers Shut Down Captains in 4-1 Win

September 11, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - Dayton starting pitcher Carson Spiers and relievers Francis Peguero, Spencer Stockton, and Stevie Branche combined to allow just one run on five hits while Allan Cerda and Ivan Johnson belted home runs as the Dragons defeated Lake County 4-1 on Saturday night.

The game was tied 1-1 entering the eighth inning before Dayton took the lead as Cerda singled, went to third on a double by Juan Martinez, and scored on Eric Yang's sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. Johnson hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his fourth home run with the Dragons, to close out the scoring.

Spiers allowed one run over five innings for the Dragons. Peguero (1-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. Stockton pitched out of a jam in the eighth to hold the lead, and Branche pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Cerda had two hits including a solo homer in the fifth inning. Michael Siani also had two hits including a double.

The Race: With seven games to play, the Dragons continue to trail Cedar Rapids by four games in the race for the #2 seed in the playoffs. Cedar Rapids defeated Wisconsin on Saturday in 10 innings.

Up Next: The Dragons (59-54) will battle Lake County (60-53) on Sunday night at 6:35 p.m. in the wrap-up to the six-game series and the final road game of the regular season for the Dragons. James Proctor (0-1, 6.48) will start for the Dragons against Lake County's Mason Hickman (8-7, 4.66).

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

For Dragons 2021 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.