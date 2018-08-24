Dragons on TV Saturday, Sunday on Dayton's CW

August 24, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, August 25; and Sunday, August 26 will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton's CW. Game broadcasts will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts on both dates.

This weekend's games are the completion of a 25-game television package this season, sponsored by Dayton Power & Light. All games are broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols serves as the play-by-play announcer for all telecasts this season. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will handle the commentator duties on Saturday and Sunday.

Nichols is in his 11th season with the Dragons and 31st year in Minor League Baseball since beginning his career in 1988. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations, but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.