Dragons Notes for Thursday

June 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Thursday, June 27, 2019 l Game # 7 (77)

Fifth Third Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-4, 30-46) at West Michigan Whitecaps (2-4, 23-52)

RH James Marinan (2-7, 4.89) vs. LH Adam Wolf (2-9, 7.53)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a four-game series. 2019 Season Series: Dayton 5, West Michigan 3 (at West Michigan: Dragons 3, Whitecaps 2). Current Series: West Michigan 2, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Wednesday: West Michigan 15, Dayton 1. After Michael Siani led off the game with a home run, the Whitecaps took command with a dominant performance, scoring four in the bottom of the first, four in the second, and two in the third to take a 10-1 lead.

Individual Notes

The Dragons have two pitchers who could be strong contenders for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June. Ricky Salinas in June: 4 GS, 1-0, 1.29 ERA, 21 IP, 16 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 18 SO, .213 Opps. Avg., 1.05 WHIP. Connor Bennett has not been scored on in June (8.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 13 SO, .138 Opp. Avg., 0.84 WHIP). Bennett in his last eight appearances has two wins and six saves. For the year, he is tied for 2nd in the MWL in saves with nine. He is tied for 1st in appearances with 27.

Michael Siani over his last 27 games dating back to May 24 is batting .320 with three home runs, 22 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases to raise his batting average 62 points from .170 to .232. In the month of June, Siani leads the league stolen bases (12), and runs (17) while ranking tied for first in hits (26). He ranks fifth in batting average (.313) among players who qualify for the full-season batting title.

Randy Ventura in his last 16 games is batting .358 (19 for 53) to raise his average from .138 to .280.

Miles Gordon is tied for second in the Midwest League in RBI in the month of June with 13. He is tied for fourth in stolen bases with six.

Pabel Manzanero is batting .368 (7 for 19) with four doubles in five games in the second half.

Matt Pidich over his last 11 games: 1.64 ERA, 22 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO.

Adrian Rodriguez in June: 6 G, 1-0, 1.35 ERA, 13.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 28 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.03) at West Michigan RH Robbie Welhaf (2-2, 2.61)

Saturday, June 29 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Connor Curlis (2-2, 2.37) at South Bend TBA

Sunday, June 30 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-7, 4.83) at South Bend TBA

Monday, July 1 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-5, 4.80) at South Bend TBA

