Dragons Notes for Thursday

April 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Thursday, April 25, 2019 l Game # 20

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (8-11) at Dayton Dragons (7-12)

RH Jeronimo Castro (1-1, 1.38) vs. RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 5.25)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a four-game set. This is the first meeting of the year between the two clubs. Dragons on Road Trip: 2-4.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lake County 7, Dayton 6 (10 innings). The Dragons took leads to the bottom of the eighth, bottom of the ninth, and bottom of the 10th innings, only to see the Captains score in all three innings to win. Lake County's Mitch Reeves drove in the winning run in the 10th with a bases loaded, one-out hit over the head of drawn in Dragons center fielder Michael Siani. The Dragons nine-hit attack was led by Jay Schuyler (3 H, 2 RBI), Miguel Hernandez (2 H, 2 R, RBI), and Juan Martinez (2 H, RBI).

Team Notes

The Dragons finished their six-game Lansing/Lake County road trip on Wednesday, going 2-4. They lost two-of-three in both sets.

The Dragons have held the lead in 16 of their 19 games this season. They have lost one game in which they led by four runs and another when they led by three runs. They have lost two games (both in Fort Wayne) in which they took a lead of at least two runs to the eighth inning. They have led in seven of their nine road losses and have led by multiple runs in five of the nine. Dragons relievers have successfully converted five save opportunities this season and have been charged with six blown saves.

The Dragons have hit 10 home runs over the last eight games after connecting on just three homers in their first 11 games. They have 30 extra base hits in their last nine games (3.3 per game) after collecting 18 in their first 10 games (1.8 per game).

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero hit three home runs on Tuesday night to become the fourth player in Dragons history to do so. He joins Wily Mo Pena (2001), Juan Francisco (2007), and Byron Wiley (2009). Manzanero over his last six games is 10 for 27 (.370) with four home run and two doubles. He is eighth in the MWL in slugging percentage (.563) and tied for fourth in home runs (4).

Miguel Hernandez has an eight-game hitting streak, going 12 for 30 (.400) with three doubles.

Jonathan Willems over his last nine games is 11 for 30 (.367) with a home run and three doubles.

Mariel Bautista over his last eight games is 10 for 33 (.303) with three home runs and six RBI. He is tied for fourth in the MWL in HR (4).

Transactions: The Dragons have made eight roster changes over the last 36 hours. They have added pitchers Matt Pidich and Ricky Salinas from extended spring training while receiving catcher Morgan Lofstrom and infielder Carlos Rivero from Daytona. They have placed pitcher Jacob Heatherly on the disabled list; transferred catcher Ernesto Liberatore to Daytona; and sent pitcher Adrian Rodriguez and infielder Claudio Finol to extended spring training.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 26 (7:00 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Stephen Kolek (1-2, 5.51) at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (no record)

Saturday, April 27 (7:08 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Andre Jackson (1-1, 4.60) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-1, 3.32) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, April 28 (2:08 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Josiah Gray (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH James Marinan (1-1, 4.34) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

