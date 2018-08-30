Dragons Notes for Thursday

Thursday, August 30, 2018 l Game # 66 (134)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohiol 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (30-34, 66-68) at Dayton Dragons (25-40, 56-77)

RH Wilkel Hernandez (2-5, 4.74) vs. RH Mac Sceroler (2-5, 6.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: West Michigan 6, Dayton 2. The Whitecaps scored runs in four consecutive innings starting with the second, and shutout the Dragons over the final six innings to win the series opener. Jordan Pearce led West Michigan with three hits, two runs scored, and two driven in. The Dragons nine-hit attack was led by J.D. Williams (2 hits, walk, run), Jeter Downs (2 hits), and Hendrik Clementina (double, RBI). The Dragons bullpen combined for three scoreless innings including two innings by Andy Cox and a perfect frame from Connor Bennett.

Playoff Chase: The Dragons were officially eliminated from 2018 post-season contention on Wednesday.

2018 Individual Notes

Alejo Lopez over his last 40 games since July 15: 53 for 145, .366, to raise his average from .247 to .324. Lopez's .366 average since July 15 ranks first among players on the 30 teams at the Single-A classification (Midwest League and South Atlantic League) and 10th among all full-season Minor League players (120 teams).

Andy Sugilio over his last 21 games: 28 for 85, .329, 2 HR, to raise his average from .255 to .273.

J.D. Williams over his last 18 games: 20 for 62, .323, to raise his average from .203 to .257.

Jose Garcia has hit safely in 13 straight games, going 21 for 61, .344, to raise his average from .231 to .246. Garcia was selected as Midwest League Batter of the Week for the week of August 13-19.

Ryan Nutof over his last nine relief appearances: 15.2 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 SO, 1.15 ERA.

Dauri Moreta over his last four appearances: 9 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Most Recent Transactions: Thursday: Outfielders Lorenzo Cedrola and Raul Wallace have been placed on the disabled list. Outfielder Mike Spooner has been promoted to Dayton from Billings. Outfielder Nate Scantlin has been promoted to Dayton from Greeneville. Wednesday: Pitcher Wendolyn Bautista has been promoted from Dayton to Daytona. Pitcher Connor Bennett has been promoted to Dayton from Greeneville.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 31 (7:00 p.m.): West Michigan RH Carson Lance (0-3, 5.52) at Dayton RH Patrick McGuff (2-5, 3.74)

