Dragons Notes for Thursday

April 12, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Thursday, April 12, 2018 l Game # 8

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (4-3) at Dayton Dragons (4-3)

LH Kirk McCarty (0-0, 6.23) vs. RH Tyler Mondile (0-1, 4.15)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the last game of a four-game series.

Series to Date/Streaks: The Dragons have won the first three games of this series and their last four games overall.

Last night: Wednesday: Dayton 9, Lake County 3. Narciso Crook collected two doubles, a triple, and four RBI, and Hendrik Clementina belted a three-run home run for the Dragons. Dayton scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the third to take a commanding 8-0 lead. Dragons starting pitcher Mac Sceroler earned the win, tossing six strong innings while throwing just 72 pitches. He allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Luis Alecis, Cory Thompson, and John Ghyzel each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

Team Notes

The Dragons need a win tonight for their first four-game series sweep since June 30-July 3, 2017 when they swept Fort Wayne at Fifth Third Field.

The Dragons have won four straight games. They have outscored their opponents 20-8 in the four wins after being outscored 24-10 in their first three games of the season.

Dragons pitchers have allowed just eight runs over the last four games, posting a team ERA of 2.00. Dragons relievers have not allowed a run in the last four games covering 15.1 innings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 13 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Wendolyn Bautista (0-0, 3.38) at Great Lakes RH Melvin Jimenez (0-0, 3.86)

Saturday, April 14 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Hunter Green (0-0, 6.00) at Great Lakes Jesus Vargas (0-0, 3.00)

Sunday, April 15 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Packy Naughton (0-0, 2.38) at Great Lakes RH Max Gamboa (0-1, 3.12)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.