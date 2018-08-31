Dragons Notes for Friday

Friday, August 31, 2018 l Game # 67 (135)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohiol 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (30-34, 66-68) at Dayton Dragons (25-40, 56-77)

RH Carson Lance (0-3, 5.52) vs. RH Patrick McGuff (2-5, 3.74)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a three-game series. This is the final home game of the 2018 season for the Dragons.

Last Game: Thursday: West Michigan 4, Dayton 2. Jordan Pearce belted a tie-breaking two-run home run in the sixth inning and Whitecaps pitchers shutout the Dragons over the final six frames. The game was tied 2-2 when Pearce connected on his sixth home run of the year. The Dragons finished with eight hits. Jonathan India, Hendrik Clementina, and Reshard Munroe each had two.

Playoff Chase: The Dragons were officially eliminated from 2018 post-season contention on Wednesday.

2018 Individual Notes

Alejo Lopez over his last 40 games since July 15: 53 for 145, .366, to raise his average from .247 to .324. Lopez's .366 average since July 15 ranks first among players on the 30 teams at the Single-A classification (Midwest League and South Atlantic League) and 10th among all full-season Minor League players (120 teams).

Andy Sugilio over his last 22 games: 28 for 86, .326, 2 HR, to raise his average from .255 to .272.

J.D. Williams over his last 18 games: 20 for 62, .323, to raise his average from .203 to .257.

Jose Garcia has hit safely in 14 straight games, going 22 for 65, .338, to raise his average from .231 to .246. Garcia was selected as Midwest League Batter of the Week for the week of August 13-19.

Ryan Nutof over his last nine relief appearances: 15.2 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 SO, 1.15 ERA.

Dauri Moreta over his last five appearances: 12 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Most Recent Transactions: Thursday: Outfielders Lorenzo Cedrola and Raul Wallace have been placed on the disabled list. Outfielder Mike Spooner has been promoted to Dayton from Billings. Outfielder Nate Scantlin has been promoted to Dayton from Greeneville. Wednesday: Pitcher Wendolyn Bautista has been promoted from Dayton to Daytona. Pitcher Connor Bennett has been promoted to Dayton from Greeneville.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, Sept. 1 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 4.84) at Bowling Green TBA

Sunday, Sept. 2 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton LH Packy Naughton (5-10, 4.17) at Bowling Green TBA

Monday, Sept. 3 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Austin Orewiler (5-5, 3.72) at Bowling Green TBA

