Dragons Notes for Friday

August 24, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, August 24, 2018 l Game # 61 (129)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohiol 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (32-28, 75-55) at Dayton Dragons (24-36, 55-73)

LH Jordan Barrett (3-2, 3.73) vs. RH Mac Sceroler (2-5, 6.49)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the first game of a four-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: West Michigan 5, Dayton 4 (10 innings). Rey Rivera drove in the winning run from third base with a single to center field with no one out in the bottom of the 10th inning. The Dragons came back from a 2-0 lead to pull ahead 3-2 in the fifth, and they came back from a 4-3 deficit to tie the game with a run in the eighth. Dayton failed to advance their free runner past second base in the top of the 10th and West Michigan took advantage of a Dayton error in the bottom half of the inning to win the game and take two-of-three in the series. All three games were tied going to the ninth inning.

Playoff Chase: The Dragons must finish in the top two among eligible teams in the East Division in the Second Half (six teams competing; Bowling Green and Lansing ineligible). The Dragons are currently five and one-half games behind West Michigan in the race for the #2 seed in the Second Half. There are 10 games to play.

2018 Individual Notes

Alejo Lopez over his last 35 games since July 15: 45 for 124, .363, to raise his average from .247 to .318. Lopez's .363 average since July 15 ranks first in the Midwest League and second among players on the 30 teams at the Single-A classification (Midwest League and South Atlantic League).

Andy Sugilio over his last 16 games: 22 for 63, .349, 2 HR.

J.D. Williams over his last 15 games: 16 for 51, .314, to raise his average from .203 to .248.

Jose Garcia has hit safely in nine straight games, going 17 for 42, .405. Garcia was selected as Midwest League Batter of the Week for the week of August 13-19.

Ryan Nutof over his last seven relief appearances: 9.2 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 SO, 0.93 ERA.

Dauri Moreta over his last three appearances: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Aneurys Zabala over his last four appearances: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 25 (7:07 p.m.): Lansing RH Maximo Castillo (10-5, 4.79) at Dayton RH Patrick McGuff (2-5, 4.08) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 26 (2:07 p.m.): Lansing RH Graham Spraker (4-3, 3.29) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 5.19) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Monday, August 27 (7:00 p.m.): Lansing RH Kyle Weatherly (3-2, 3.81) at Dayton LH Packy Naughton (5-10, 4.25)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.