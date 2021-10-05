Dragons James Marinan Named League Pitcher of the Month for September

October 5, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton Dragons pitcher James Marinan was named today as the High-A Central League September Pitcher of the Month.

Marinan (MARE-uh-nun) made two starts in September, his only two appearances of the season with the Dragons, and he did not allow a run in either outing. In a combined 12 innings, Marinan surrendered only four hits, allowing an opponents' batting average of .105. He struck out 17 batters in his 12 innings.

In Marinan's first start with the Dragons on September 10, he struck out 11 batters at Lake County (most strikeouts in a game by any Dayton pitcher in 2021) while giving up only one hit to earn the win. His second start came on September 16 at Day Air Ballpark, when he again fired six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts. Marinan's fastball was clocked at 97 mph in his brief time with the Dragons in 2021.

Marinan also spent the 2019 season with the Dragons. He was originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a fourth round draft pick in 2017 out of Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth, Florida. He was acquired by the Reds in a trade with the Dodgers on July 4, 2018, a deal that sent Major League relief pitcher Dylan Floro from the Reds to the Dodgers.

Dragons players earned several weekly and monthly honors in 2021:

Dragons High-A Central League Batter/Pitcher of the Month

James Marinan (Pitcher): September

Dragons High-A Central League Batter/Pitcher of the Week

Brian Rey (Batter): May 3-9

Lyon Richardson (Pitcher): May 3-9

Brian Rey (Batter): May 10-16

Graham Ashcraft (Pitcher): May 31-June 6

Carson Spiers (Pitcher): June 7-13

Carson Spiers (Pitcher): July 19-25

Eduardo Salazar (Pitcher): August 16-22

Dragons Cincinnati Reds Organization Minor League Batter/Pitcher of the Month

Brian Rey (Batter): May

Graham Ashcraft (Pitcher): June

