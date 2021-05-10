Dragons Homestand Preview

May 11 - May 16, 2021

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, May 11 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 14 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Wednesday: Noah Davis (RHP)

Thursday: Graham Ashcraft (RHP)

Friday: Spencer Stockton (RHP)

Saturday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Sunday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's broadcast as color commentator.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons have four players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list. This group is led by the Reds' fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. Siani is the 10th-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Pitcher Lyon Richardson (#13 prospect) threw 8 shutout innings in two starts at Great Lakes last week. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include pitchers Noah Davis (#15) and Graham Aschraft (#28). Rookie outfielder Jacob Hurtubise was touted as the fastest player in the Reds farm system despite never playing a professional game.

The Dragons are 5-1 and off to their best start since 2010. Dayton leads the High-A Central League in runs, hits, total bases, home runs, RBI, and SLG. On the mound, the Dragons have allowed just 23 hits through six games which is the second lowest number in all of minor league baseball.

Outfielder and second baseman Brian Rey collected 12 RBI in his first five games at Great Lakes, which ranks first in the High-A Central League. Rey hit four home runs in four games and blasted a bases clearing double in the Dragons most recent win on Sunday. This is Rey's second season (2019) playing for the Dragons.

The Dragons are led by first-year manager Jose Moreno, who joins the Reds organization after 19 years as a coach in the Seattle Mariners farm system. Former major leaguer Daryle Ward returns to Dayton after serving as the Dragons hitting coach in 2017 and 2018. Brian Garman joins the staff in his first year as pitching coach. Garman is a native of Wapakoneta, Ohio. Another former major leaguer, Darren Bragg, is in his first year as development coach for Dayton after serving as the bench coach in Double-A Chattanooga in 2019 alongside Ward.

