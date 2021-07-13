Dragons Homestand Preview (July 13-18)

July 13 - July 18, 2021

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Back to Full Capacity

In accordance with the Governor's elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions, the Dayton Dragons have officially opened Day Air Ballpark to full stadium capacity. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask, unless you prefer. If you are not vaccinated, you should wear a mask per CDC guidelines.

Many COVID safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas, and cashless concessions. All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.

Single-game tickets for all 30 remaining full capacity home games through the rest of the season from June - September are now available for purchase through the following outlets:

Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-ticketsThe Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air BallparkBy phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323The Dragons App which can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android)

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, July 13 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 16 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 18 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Carson Spiers (RHP)

Wednesday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Thursday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Friday: Noah Davis (RHP)

Saturday: Jacques Pucheu (LHP)

Sunday: Carson Spiers (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

Former Dragons voice (2000-2007) Mike Vander Woude will join Saturday's broadcast as color commentator, while WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join as color commentator on Sunday's broadcast.

Dragons 50/50

The Dragons 50/50 will be a rolling pot and will run from Tuesday through Sunday. You can also purchase online (while not being at the game): https://www.milb.com/dayton/fans/50-50-raffle.

Wendy's Friends and Family Deal

- >The Wendy's Friends and Family Deal is available for the Dragons games this weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 16-18. The deal includes a Dragons ticket, Wendy's 4 for $4 meal voucher, and a Dragon's hat all starting at $12.00 per ticket. Call the Dragons box office at 937-228-2287 or visit daytondragons.com to purchase tickets.

Anthem Game Changers Honoree

- >When the pandemic shut the world down last spring, essential personnel rose to the occasion to provide critical needs for our community. The selfless efforts of these people ensured access to necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support. On Wednesday, July 14, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons highlight paramedic Nathan Eaton and EMT Jennifer Domenick from Kettering Health Transportation Services for being Game Changers during COVID-19.

Veteran Salute Honoree

- >CareSource's Veteran Salute Program will honor Mr. Mel Musser, a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the entire homestand against the Great Lakes Loons, and with a special in-person break on Friday, July 16.

Yoga in the Outfield

- >Our popular Yoga in the Outfield event returns on Tuesday, July 20th at 6:00 p.m. Enjoy a 60-minute lighthearted yoga class led by Justina Sanford of Ignite Yoga complete with raffle prizes and a happy hour to follow - all for just $15.00. For more information, visit www.daytondragons.com/yoga or call (937) 228-2287 x129 to purchase your tickets.

Rob Schneider Comedy Show Tickets

- >The Dayton Dragons, along with East Coast Entertainment/The Comedy Zone, will host their second comedy show at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 12th at 7:30 p.m. Former Saturday Night Live and movie star, Rob Schneider, will take the stage at Day Air Ballpark. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 7. Prices are $35.00 for general tickets, and $65.00 for V.I.P tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office by calling (937) 288-2287 and via Ticketmaster at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/rob-schneider-comedy-show-dayton-ohio-08-12-2021/event/16005ADE83012105. Schneider is recommended for ages of 18-years and up.

Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus at Day Air Ballpark is Saturday, August 28th at 7:00 p.m. The event will include high-flying tricks on a variety of platforms including freestyle motocross, mountain biking, BMX, skateboarding, inline skating, scooters and more. Tickets for the show at Day Air Ballpark are now available for purchase at https://www.ticketmaster.com/nitro-circus-dayton-ohio/event/16005761D214687C. Click here to visit the Fan Page on Facebook for the Nitro Circus appearance at Day Air Ballpark. Click here for a video of the Nitro Circus experience. For more Nitro Circus news, including exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to https://nitrocircus.com/tour/ and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.

Legislation to Aid Minor League Baseball On June 25th members of Congress from both parties in the House and Senate introduced legislation to help keep minor league baseball across the country alive. U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Calif.-06) and David McKinley (R-W.Va.-01) introduced the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, legislation to provide emergency assistance to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.Unlike their counterparts in Major League Baseball and other major sports leagues, MiLB clubs cannot rely on TV ad revenues to supplement the loss of proceeds from ticket sales, concessions, and in-person advertising. Even with the return of fans this year, many clubs are facing immense financial hardship."We would like to ask the Dayton community to take one (1) minute to ask their Ohio representatives in Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act," stated Dragons president Robert Murphy. "All you have to do is visit https://minorleaguebaseballrelief.com/ and type in your name and address, and a letter will be sent to your Members of Congress asking them to co-sponsor this critical legislation."

Dragons On The Field

- >The Dragons have been excellent at home this season, posting a 19-11 record inside the friendly confines of Day Air Ballpark. This series is the second half of a 12-game homestand, after last week's six-game slate against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Dayton won the first four games of the series, including two one-run victories, one two-run win, and 7-3 win on Friday. After reaching their best record of the season (34-23), however, the Dragons dropped both weekend games. The Dragons are a league-best 21-8 in close games this season (decided by one or two runs). Dayton also posted its best batting average in a six-game series this season at .300, which led the High-A Central League this past week. Multiple Dragons experienced strong series, including Quin Cotton (10-26), Mariel Bautista (4-11, 5 RBI), Victor Ruiz (8-19, 5 RBI), and Francisco Urbaez (11-22).Francisco Urbaez has played a remarkable stretch of games over the past six weeks. In his last 34 games played, Urbaez is batting .365 and vaulted his batting average from .207 to .335. He now ranks second in the High-A Central League in batting average and on-base percentage. Urbaez began the season primarily as a back-up infielder, but has taken advantage of his opportunities and become a staple in the Dragons lineup as just a rookie. As an update on RHP and former Dragons star Graham Ashcraft, over his last seven appearances between Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga, Ashcraft has not allowed an earned run - a streak that is now at 43 innings. Twenty-three of those innings came with Dayton, while 20 of them have been with Chattanooga. Due to his outstanding performance, Ashcraft was recently named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for the month of June. His arsenal features a 99 mph fastball with late movement and sharp-breaking off-speed pitches.New players added to the team this week include RHP Ricky Karcher (from Low-A Daytona), RHP and former Dragons player Jesse Stallings (from ), and infielder Reyny Reyes (from Double-A Chattanooga). RHP Jake Gilbert was sent to the ACL Reds, while starter and the number 15 prospect in the Reds organization, Noah Davis, returned to the mound last week against West Michigan. Juan Martinez also returned from the injured list on Sunday after a knee injury. The Dragons starting rotation this week is scheduled to feature Carson Spiers (Tuesday), Lyon Richardson (Wednesday), Eduardo Salazar (Thursday), Noah Davis (Friday), Jacques Pucheu (Saturday), and Carson Spiers once again (Sunday).

