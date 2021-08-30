Dragons Homestand Preview (August 31 - September 5)

August 31 - September 5, 2021

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Back to Full Capacity

In accordance with the Governor's elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions, the Dayton Dragons have officially opened Day Air Ballpark to full stadium capacity. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask, unless you prefer. If you are not vaccinated, you should wear a mask per CDC guidelines.

Many COVID safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas, and cashless concessions. All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.

Single-game tickets for all 12 remaining full capacity home games through the rest of the season are now available for purchase through the following outlets:

- Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

- The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

- By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

- The Dragons App which can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android)

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, August 31 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, September 1 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, September 2 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 3 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 4 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, September 5 - Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Probable Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: James Proctor (RHP)

Wednesday: TBA

Thursday: Christian Roa (RHP)

Friday: Bryce Bonnin (RHP)

Saturday: Carson Spiers (RHP)

Sunday: James Proctor (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join as color commentator for Saturday and Sunday's broadcasts.

Dragons 50/50

The Dragons 50/50 will be a rolling pot and will run from Tuesday through Sunday. All of the charity proceeds of the raffle will go to the Dragons foundation. Fans can purchase raffle tickets in stadium, or online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/fans/50-50-raffle.

Wendy's Friends and Family Deal

- The Wendy's Friends and Family Deal is available for the Dragons games this weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 3-5. The deal includes a Dragons ticket, Wendy's 4 for $4 meal voucher, and a Dragon's hat all starting at $12.00 per ticket. Call the Dragons box office at 937-228-2287 or visit daytondragons.com to purchase tickets.

Community All-Stars Honoree

- The Dragons Community All-Star Program sponsored by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, CenterPoint Energy, Great Clips, and Synchrony will be honoring David Seyer, the Executive Director of a Special Wish Foundation - Dayton Chapter, during a special inning break on Wednesday, September 1.

Anthem Game Changers Honoree

- When the pandemic shut the world down last spring, essential personnel rose to the occasion to provide critical needs for our community. The selfless efforts of these people ensured we still had access to necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support. On Wednesday, September 1, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio and the Dayton Dragons will highlight Dayton Public Schools, for being Game Changers during COVID-19.

Veteran Salute Honoree

- The Dayton Dragons and CareSource have partnered to bring a season long tribute to our local veterans with the Veteran Salute program. Dr. Cassie Barlow, who served 26 years in the Air Force, is this week's honoree. This included 13 different assignments around the world. She was the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In that role, she commanded more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian, and contractor employees. Dr. Barlow retired from active duty with the US Air Force as a colonel in 2014. She is now President of Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education. Dr. Barlow is focused on collaboration among SOCHE's 23 College and University members as well as professional development of faculty and staff and workforce needs of the almost 200,000 students at the regional institutions. Dr. Barlow will be honored during a special inning break on Saturday, September 4.

Dragons Community Blood Drive

- Help rebuild the blood supply after the Labor Day holiday weekend by donating at the Dayton Dragons community blood drive Wednesday, September 8th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark Plaza, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from a free item of Dragons gear and will also get the new "Cancer Fighters are the GOAT" t-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Great American Beer Tasting

- Great American Beer Tasting will return on Saturday, September 11 from 2 PM to 6 PM at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing have been partnering for this annual event for 13 years now, bringing a wide variety of beers, ciders, and seltzers for fans to try. For anyone that has not signed up for Great American Beer Tasting, this is the last weekend to purchase before the price increases from $30 to $40 on Friday, September 3. Each beer tasting ticket provides 20, 4oz. samples, raffle ticket for high end prizes, a 2021 souvenir pint glass with new 4oz. and 8oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more. Designated driver tickets are available for $5 and provide a 2021 souvenir pint glass, five 4oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.

- Fans can sign up online at www.daytondragons.com/beertasting or at the Dragons box office starting on Saturday, September 4.

Legislation to Aid Minor League Baseball

- On June 25th members of Congress from both parties in the House and Senate introduced legislation to help keep minor league baseball across the country alive. U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Calif.-06) and David McKinley (R-W.Va.-01) introduced the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, legislation to provide emergency assistance to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Unlike their counterparts in Major League Baseball and other major sports leagues, MiLB clubs cannot rely on TV ad revenues to supplement the loss of proceeds from ticket sales, concessions, and in-person advertising. Even with the return of fans this year, many clubs are facing immense financial hardship.

- "We would like to ask the Dayton community to take one (1) minute to ask their Ohio representatives in Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act," stated Dragons president Robert Murphy. "All you have to do is visit https://minorleaguebaseballrelief.com/ and type in your name and address, and a letter will be sent to your Members of Congress asking them to co-sponsor this critical legislation."

Dragons On The Field

- Last week's series was up and down for Dayton as the overall split would indicate. The Dragons alternated losses ending with an 8-6 victory on Sunday. New Dragons outfielder Allan Cerda went 3-5 with a double and a triple on Sunday, ending a sensational series for the recent call-up. Cerda went 9-21 with six extra-base hits in five games at Fort Wayne. Dayton as a team produced 12 hits on Sunday - the Dragons highest hit total since August 14th. The Dragons had scored just 18 runs through the first five games against a recently strong Fort Wayne staff before Sunday's offensive outburst. A noticeable number from the series is 15 stolen bases for the Dragons. That is Dayton's highest stolen bases total since week one at Great Lakes. The team had not stolen more than nine bases in a single series since May.

- The Dragons previous series against Lansing was the best offensive series of the season for Dayton. They outscored the Lugnuts 50-23, hit 12 home runs, batted .382 with runners in scoring position, and collected 26 extra-base hits in six games - all highs for a series this season. Dayton batted .293 as a team that week with a 3.71 staff ERA, while committing just three errors. Despite a 4-2 record, it could be considered Dayton's best series of the season.

- Roster turnover continued the past week for the Dragons while in Fort Wayne. Catcher and first baseman Jose Tello was released by the Reds, while relief pitcher John Ghyzel was placed on the development list. Outfielder Allan Cerda was promoted from Low-A Daytona, where he led the Tortugas with 14 home runs. Cerda has yet to hit a home run with Dayton, but piled on six extra-base hits last week. Starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin, Cincinnati's third-round pick in the 2020 draft from Texas Tech, was also promoted from Low-A Daytona and started Saturday's game. Bonnin is the 16th ranked prospect in the Reds farm system. Relief pitcher Matt Gill returned from the injured list and threw two scoreless innings against the TinCaps. Starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga after being named High-A Central Pitcher of the Week last Monday. Two pitchers, Lyon Richardson and Braxton Roxby, went on the injured list after suffering injuries during Wednesday's game at Fort Wayne.

- The Dragons roster includes eight players ranked among the best prospects in the Reds organization. Michael Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season and is currently ranked as the Reds 12th best overall prospect. Other Dragons players ranked by MLB.com in the top-30 are Matt McLain (#4), Mat Nelson (#10), Lyon Richardson (#14), Christian Roa (#15), Bryce Bonnin (#16), Ivan Johnson (#17), and Allan Cerda (#18). Eight top-18 prospects is the most Dayton has had at one time all season long.

- Matt McLain became the latest first round draft pick to play for the Dragons when he joined the club on August 11. Recent first round picks to play for the Dragons, with their draft year, have included Nick Lodolo (2019), Jonathan India (2018), Hunter Greene (2017), Nick Senzel (2016), Tyler Stephenson (2015), Nick Howard and Alex Blandino (2014), Phillip Ervin (2013), Nick Travieso (2012), and Robert Stephenson (2011). Every Reds "true" first round pick (selected within the first 30 picks of the draft) over the last 11 drafts has played for the Dragons except 2020 first rounder Austin Hendrick, who is currently at Low-A Daytona...Mat Nelson was a supplemental first round pick in 2021 by the Reds (Competitive Balance-A; 35th overall pick). Players taken recently by the Reds in the supplemental first round (extra picks added between the first and second round for compensatory purposes) have included Todd Frazier (2207), Jesse Winker (2012), Michael Lorenzen (2013), Taylor Trammell (2016), and Jeter Downs (2017).

