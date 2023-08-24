Dragons Games on TV Friday, Saturday, & Sunday on Dayton's CW

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons games on Friday, August 25; Saturday, August 26; and Sunday, August 27 will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Dayton's CW. The Dragons will battle the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A affiliates of the Oakland Athletics, on all three dates. The broadcast will start at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

This weekend's broadcasts are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2023. All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. The TV Spotlight presenting sponsor is Enterprise Roofing.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performance of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. The University of Dayton Trumpet Ensemble will perform the national anthem on Friday. On Saturday, Alexandra Kiefaber will perform. Cove Spring will perform on Sunday.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. Mike Vander Woude, the voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will serve as color commentator on Friday and Saturday. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl while will handle the color duties on Sunday.

Tom Nichols is in his 16th year with the Dragons and 36th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 25 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Mike Vander Woude was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the past nine seasons. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

Dragons 2023 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Day Date Time Opponent

Friday August 25 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday August 26 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Sunday August 27 1:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Friday Sept. 8 7:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

Sunday Sept. 10 1:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

