Dragons Game in Fort Wayne Suspended by Rain on Thursday
August 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Dayton Dragons and Fort Wayne TinCaps were suspended after one scoreless inning due to rain on Thursday night in Fort Wayne. The game will resume on Friday, August 27 at 5:05 p.m. in the top of the second inning. The suspended game is scheduled for nine innings and will be followed by a seven-inning game.
All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
