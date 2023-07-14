Dragons Fall to Lake County 8-2 on Friday Night

July 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - The Lake County Captains scored four runs in the third inning and took advantage of 11 walks on the way to an 8-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The game was the first contest for both clubs following a four-day break that started on Monday.

Despite the loss, the Dragons remained three games behind first place Fort Wayne in the East Division of the Midwest League. Fort Wayne lost to Great Lakes 3-2 on Friday night as the Loons scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win.

Lake County took a 4-0 lead with four in the third against Dayton starting pitcher Hunter Parks (2-4). The Dragons responded with a two-run home run by Ruben Ibarra in the top of the fourth to cut their deficit to two runs at 4-2. But Lake County added two runs in their half of the fourth to again lead by four, and the Captains added single runs in the seventh and eighth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons collected only four hits in the game, and only one after the fourth inning. No player had more than one hit.

Parks suffered the loss, allowing four runs in two and two-thirds innings. He surrendered three hits, all in the third inning, while walking four and striking out five.

The Dragons most effective reliever was their third pitcher of the night, Braxton Roxby, who entered the game to get the final out in the fourth. Roxby retired all four batters he faced, getting one strikeout. The 11 walks allowed by Dayton pitchers marked a season-high for the team.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-8, 41-41) will meet Lake County (6-10, 37-44) again on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. in Eastlake in the second game of a three-game series. Chase Petty (0-1, 1.53) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 18 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

