Dragons Erase 4-Run Deficit to Win, Earn DH Split on Friday Night

August 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Dayton Dragons battled back from a four-run deficit to defeat the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday night. West Michigan won the first game, a scheduled seven-inning contest, 4-3 in 10 innings.

After a tough loss in game one when Dayton had leads in the each of the first two extra innings, the Dragons fell behind 5-1 through three innings in game two. But they rallied with two runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to take the lead, and reliever Andy Fisher retired all 10 batters he faced to close out the game. Fisher struck out six in three and one-third perfect innings to earn the win.

Mariel Bautista had a solo home run and an RBI single for the Dragons and James Free added two doubles including a tie-breaking RBI hit in the sixth that gave the Dragons a 6-5 lead. Victor Ruiz also had a big hit in the game, a run-scoring double in the sixth that pulled the Dragons to within a run and set put runners at second and third before Free's double.

The game marked the sixth time this season that the Dragons had erased a deficit of at least four runs to win. The five-year average from 2015-19 was 2.2 comeback wins per year after trailing by at least four runs. The Dragons have won nine games in 2021 after trailing by at least three runs compared to the five-year average of 5.6 per season.

In the first game, the Dragons trailed 1-0 going to the final inning (the seventh), but tied the game on Ruiz's sacrifice fly to send it to extra innings. Dayton scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to twice take the lead, but West Michigan answered with single runs of their own in the bottom half of both innings as both clubs took advantage of the "free runner" at second base rule to start the innings. The Dragons got sacrifice flies from Michael Siani in the eighth and Reyny Reyes in the ninth to take brief leads, only to see West Michigan re-tie the game in each inning. The Dragons failed to score in the top of the 10th and West Michigan pushed across a two-out run in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win.

Notes: The second game ended at 12:06 a.m. as the Dragons earned the split.

The Race: The Dragons pulled to within two games of first place Great Lakes in the East Division of the High-A Central League. Great Lakes lost to Fort Wayne 8-7 in 10 innings on Friday.

Up Next: The Dragons (43-39) battle West Michigan (39-43) in the sixth game of the seven-game set on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.10) will start for the Dragons against Austin Bergner (1-0, 3.24).

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

For Dragons 2021 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.